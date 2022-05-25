Jzzy takes lighthearted aim at her social circle in new song ‘Bare Minimum’

‘Jzzy’ has released another absolute gem with her new track ‘Bare Minimum’, the latest from the 20- year old indie pop star on the rise after the success of her singles, ‘Moving On’ and ‘I Don’t Care’ in 2021. Musically, ‘Bare Minimum’ is a super smooth, alt-R&B track that frolics along with a heavy bass and backbeat sure to keep you grooving.

‘Bare Minimum’, is ‘proof in the pudding’ of Jzzy’s eclectic musical taste, versatility and unique talent. K-Pop, which she says she discovered during the Corona pandemic ‘down time’, really opened up her views about music. ‘I was immediately attracted to the genrebending styles of artists in K -Pop as it allows one a lot more freedom to experiment and explore your creativity and diversity which really suits me. So when I felt like cribbing about holding on to friendships that aren’t really meaningful and wanting something deeper the feel of this song came to me not as a ‘sad story about feeling alone even when you have friends’ but as something that I could crib about and actually sing and dance to at the same time!’ The track features elements of ’80s soft soul and funk, but when the bass kicks in you just can’t help but bop along with the track. Jzzy’s expressive vocals and conversational style of lyrics glide over this catchy finger snapping tune, keeping it playful. Jzzy explains her personality by saying, ’I’m not a mopey girl, but I may have mopey feelings sometimes!

The music video for Bare Minimum is a brilliant series of colourful scenarios that are all about embracing your weirdness but also wanting to be loved for it by others and secretly yearning to find a soulmate, or two!

Watch it now on her Youtube Channel: Jzzyxox ’Bare minimum’, streaming on all platforms!

Jzzy is a 20 year old pop singer songwriter who grew up in The small town of Ajmer, Rajasthan. Realizing her passion for music early on while in high school, she began posting covers of her favourite artists on Instagram. After graduation, she learned the basics of music production at the NMNIS School of Performing Arts, in Mumbai. She began releasing her original songs in August 2020. Her second single, ‘Just a A Glimpse’ garnered her an article in ‘Rolling Stone India’.

‘Bare Minimum’ is her 5th single and is a reflection of the side of her that exudes playfulness and resists the temptation to take herself so seriously all of the time.