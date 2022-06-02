K Sera Sera & Vikram Bhatt's Studio Virtual Worlds To Create History In Entertainment World

Karishma Rattanshi Satish Panchariya Mahesh Bhatt Vikram Bhatt Amar Thakkar

As per the initial announcement in march 2022, K Sera Sera & Vikram Bhatt's Studio Virtual Worlds - India’s first and largest LED virtual production studio is delighted to inform you that, the Virtual content production has commenced in full swing as it will be releasing 5 films this year starting with “Judaa Hoke Bhi” starring Akshay Oberoi, Directed by Vikram Bhatt to be released on the 15th of July 2022, which will be India’s First Film that is completely shot in the Virtual Production Studio with the help of unreal engine technology. Apart from this the Tentative upcoming releases are, “Khilaune” on the 16th of September, “1920 horror of the heart “ on the 14th of October, “Hacked” and “Impossible” by December.



Studio Virtual Worlds is all set to release 25 films next year. The studio will collaborate as well as finance both mainstream Hindi films, Regional films, OTT projects, Music Videos, Television and Web series said the K Sera Sera Group’s Chairman Mr. Satish Panchariya.



"Virtual Production is the future of production. This is where we get a new reality. K Sera Sera and I, with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt, have partnered to make it possible not just for us but for the entire industry to avail and to make use of what we have learned. We want to service the entire industry to make films bigger, better and less expensive. This is our goal and Mr. Satish Panchariya of K Sera Sera and all of us have the same vision, same dream. The motto of our company is very simple: More for less. We are going to change how films are made forever," says Vikram Bhatt.



Mahesh Bhatt adds, "You cannot entertain 21st century audiences with the technology and stories of the 20th century. K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt have joined hands and bought their wisdom which they have sourced from the ground. They know the heart beats of the people of this country and the people who consume entertainment abroad and having understood and lived through that, they have now put up this studio which will baffle the world not only in our backyard but all over. So as they say, you always remember the first. First man on the moon was Neil Armstrong, first man on Everest, Tenzing Norgay, first man to put his foot in the virtual world and create the magic of LED, Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. This is the future. We are talking to the future."



This is India’s First and Largest Virtual Production studio which is located in Mumbai, making it easy to commute for the crew and cast. The furthest possible location will now be close to home.



K Sera Sera has been into 360 degree media & entertainment business which is movie production, distribution, exhibition since last two decades. Company has produced blockbusters such as Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Partner, Golmaal, Ab Tak Chhappan and has distributed more than 100 blockbuster movies. K Sera Sera with its innovative digital technology stands amongst India’s largest digital service providers. Its technology is used by 1800 plus cinema partners in the world and more than 800 cinema partners in India. K Sera Sera nearly processes more than 1000 regional & Bollywood contents every year. K Sera Sera was also the first one to bring in HD technology in the Indian cinema industry. Company also owns a chain of Cinema Miniplex by the brand name K Sera Sera Miniplex and Chhotu Maharaj Cine Café which is world's first ever dome shaped dine in theatre project bringing revolution in Indian cinema industry as it will take cinema to the grass root level at very affordable rates. K Sera Sera has booked 350 Plus Chhotu Maharaj Cinemas across India and the company is aiming to open 9000 cinemas in the near future, which shall be another revolution in the Cinema industry.