KALASTUTEE at Brands Impact Right Choice Awards in association with Being Glorious

Kalastutee from Jaipur grabs the Most Creative Wedding Planners & Designers of the Year at Right Choice Awards 2022.

Ameesha Patel, the renowned Bollywood actress, presented the award during the ceremony held at Radisson Blu, New Delhi, Pashchim Vihar. Brands Impact presented the event in collaboration with Being Glorious. Brands Impact & Being Glorious India’s premier branding business held the seventh edition of Right Choice Awards to honour the efforts and devotion of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have countrywide followers as a result of their skill and contributions to various sectors.

Team of Kalastutee are wedding concept designers and decorators as well as manufacturer and exporter. At Kalastutee they offer beautiful and diverse range of wedding décor related handicraft products. With rich experience in this domain, they are engaged in crafting superior quality handcrafted decor products. They create these products as per client's requirements and also customized products hence each product is unique and inherit individual imagination and detail of the artist.

Namita Khunteta, Co-founder of Kalastutee loves to do decorations and different types of installation since childhood. She has done her masters in drawing and painting from University of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Khunteta, her super supportive husband always pushed her to do something new as per her ability and they both started this new journey towards tailor events and making dreams come true.

They started KALASTUTEE a decade back with the vison of women empowerment and are living their dream. Initially they didn’t have any artisan to prepare their orders, but now they have very hardworking artisans who understand the requirements and the urgency of the client and ready to deliver work on time. Now In TEAM KALASTUTEE, they have majority of women staff and artisans.

Now, not only domestic market but their products and services are highly demanded internationally. They export products worldwide and do tailored weddings. They believe that true achievement is the happiness when any bride and groom see their dreamy wedding Infront of their eyes.

They believe that God himself lives in the details of the décor and they put their best efforts to make the going to get wedded couple’s dreams come true.

They do the destination weddings-globally and worked in Mauritius, Bali, Seychelles, Thailand, Dubai, USA, Canada, UK, Australia based clients who love to do Indian themed weddings. Team Kalastutee feel happy by witnessing the happiness on their client’s face when they see their dreams come true.