KALKI Fashion Extends Its Retail Presence To Surat With a Brand New Store

Unfolding grandeur, KALKI Fashion unveils its fifth flagship store in the country in the city of Surat, Gujarat. As the premier fashion destination for every contemporary woman who longs for sumptuous luxury couture, this one is KALKI’s third store opening this year and it's bringing its exuberant ethnic fashion choices to Surat. In a city famously renowned for its cultural heritage, superior textiles and a vibrant tapestry, KALKI’s latest flagship store is about to set it aglow with fashion fervor and style allure.

A significant milestone in KALKI’s fashion journey is the launch of this retail space in Surat that marks the brand’s unwavering commitment to producing high-quality ethnic and contemporary wear. The store opening was graced by Bollywood celebrity Tara Sutaria, marking it as the finest retail destination that caters to the discerning fashion needs of the local population while providing them with a captivating shopping experience. Just in time for the wedding season, KALKI in Surat becomes the superlative fashion sanctum to kickstart the festivities, and rediscover ethnic Indian fashion from a voguish spectrum of wedding lehengas, gowns, and bridal couture, to wedding-guest collection, accessories, kids, and men’s ethnic wear that are impeccable for every occasion. Tara Sutaria shared, “It feels like I'm back home being part of the grand opening of their Surat store. I'm honored to reprise my role as their muse, following Noor Couture 2022. This store is an artistic masterpiece, transforming wedding shopping into an immersive experience. My ensemble, a meticulously handcrafted celestial gown, embodies the enchantment woven into KALKI's craftsmanship. The delicate hand embroidery? It makes me feel like the epitome of grace and beauty”

Enriching the city’s fashion scene further, KALKI not only aims to provide you with the most enchanting ensembles but also a unique and personalized shopping experience. For the city that is known as ‘The Silk City’, 'The Diamond City ', and ‘The Green City’, there is no expense or effort spared by the KALKI team. Their team of stylists and knowledgeable fashion designers are well-versed in the intricate details of designer clothing, ensuring that all your doubts and queries are proactively addressed. If you are looking for a designer store in Surat where you can find a magnificent bridal lehenga or a chic cocktail gown, a scintillating mehendi outfit or a royal Banarasi saree, you know exactly where to head.

Your search for the best bridal lehenga shop in Surat ends here. Nishit Gupta, Director of KALKI shared ahead of the store launch, “KALKI Surat is a radiant addition to our journey, following our success in four cities prior. Surat, rich in culture and tradition, serves as an inspiring canvas for our second Gujarat store after Ahmedabad. Spanning across 6,500 sq ft, this multi-storey Surat store aspires to be the epicenter of signature ethnic fashion infused with modern chic. Continuing our legacy of stores, it aims to be a hub where personal family shopping tales must take prominence, crafting cherished memories for generations. It's a haven for every style enthusiast, with each ensemble meticulously crafted to resonate uniquely with your persona”

