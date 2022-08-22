KalonGens awarded with ‘Business Startup Award’ at GTF Summit 2022

Recently, KalonGens, an international HR and Staffing company based in the United States, with offshore offices in India, was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Business Start-up Award’ at the GTF Start-up Summit 2022 was organised on August 13, 2022, at the Aloft by Marriott, situated in Bengaluru.

Recently, KalonGens , an international HR and Staffing company based in the United States, with offshore offices in India, was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Business Start-up Award’ at the GTF Start-up Summit 2022 was organised on August 13, 2022, at the Aloft by Marriott, situated in Bengaluru. The event was organised at a grand level and witnessed nearly 150+ business and market enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs from India as well as abroad. The GTF Startup Summit 2022 was organised with an aim to find, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from all around the world. The award ceremony was hosted by the Global Triumph Foundation, Development Commissionerate, Ministry Of MSME, Government Of India along with Image Planet. Several distinguished personalities graced the event with their august presence which also included names like S. Damodaran (Founder & CEO of Gramalaya) who was the Guest of Honour along with Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi (Incubation & Startup Mentor). R. Gopinath Rao (Deputy Director, MSME-DI, Bangalore, GoI) was also present at the event as a Speaker.

Incepted in 2021 by Keshav Singh, KalonGens has created a stride in the realm of Human Resources, Contract Staffing, Direct-Hire and RPO due to their exceptional talent-driven recruitment services. They have been successful in bridging the gap between the organisations and their demand for a talented workforce. It is out in the open that the globe faces a major growing challenge of finding the right talent across various verticals and the issue needs to be addressed at the earliest. KalonGens is one such organisation that is effectively and efficiently addressing the rapidly growing problem. KalonGens is a technology-driven marketplace that not just assists businesses and companies to hire talented candidates but they also ensure that candidates who have registered on their platform are having the requisite skills and knowledge.

KalonGens ensures this by making them go through skill-based tests and understand their technical knowledge in their respective fields. Once the job seekers have successfully passed the first stage, they have to go through another round of tests in which the team of experts analyse them based on parameters like Logical Reasoning, Domain Experience, and Communication. By incorporating modern-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and other technologies, they filter the candidates based on the requirements of their clients and accordingly schedule an interview with the client, and eventually, the hiring is finalised.

The organisation has positioned itself as a premier provider of temp-to-hire, direct-hire, and executive search services. Additionally, they also have a specialised division that provides IT and speciality staffing services to numerous clients across the USA and other countries across the globe.

Talking more about the idea of starting KalonGens, Keshav Singh, the Founder and CEO of the talent outsourcing organisation stated, “Having worked extensively in some of the top-notch organisations, I witnessed that there was a huge deficit of talented employees and organisation across various sectors, IT or Non-IT, had to face a lot of hurdles while looking for the employees who have the requisite skills and talent. Not only this, but I also realised that people do face a lot of struggles in finding the right job. This was the moment of epiphany for me and I felt that I should start a platform where I can help both- the organisation and the candidate. I am certainly glad that since one year of inception, KalonGens has been successful in delivering talented employees to numerous organisations and my vision is to disrupt the HR services and Staffing industry and make KalonGens the next big thing in the domain.”

Not just the Founder of KalonGens but Keshav Singh is a Lawyer, 50m national level rifle shooter, Former National Level Boxer, volunteer at the United Nations, and a next-generation Entrepreneur and it would not be wrong to say that Keshav is a complete talent package. With a wide range of services like Staffing and Recruiting Services, Workforce Management Services, Manpower Services Provider (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Resume Writing Services, One to One Career Consultation, Temporary Staffing, Temp-to-Hire Staffing, Direct Hire and Executive Search, KalonGens has been successful in serving 100+ clients across more than 25 sectors and is constantly marching ahead with a rapid speed. Based in the USA with offshores offices in India, KalonGens under the able leadership of Keshav Singh is planning to spread its wing across the entire USA, and for the same, they have recently started a new office in Los Angeles, California and envisions doing the same across several key locations in other countries as well.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal