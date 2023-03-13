Kamlesh Purohit: A Dynamic and Industrious Leader Elevating Chittorgarh's Reputation Nationwide

Born on June 26, 1977, Kamlesh Purohit is a dynamic, industrious, and progressive leader with a strong social conscience.

Kamlesh Purohit, the chairman of Bhoomi Vikas Bank, Chittorgarh

As the chairman of Bhoomi Vikas Bank Chittorgarh, he is revolutionizing the banking sector with his innovative strategies and forward-thinking policies.

In addition to his banking prowess, Purohit is also a visionary social activist, serving as the BJP District general secretary of Chittorgarh. Through his tireless efforts in this role, he has not only elevated the reputation of Chittorgarh but has also garnered nationwide recognition for his exceptional contributions to the community.

However, what many may not know is that Kamlesh Purohit has exhibited remarkable versatility since childhood. As the saying goes, a child's footsteps are evident from infancy, and Purohit, son of the Shri Amrit Lal Ji Purohit, proved this as a young boy. While most children spent their days playing, Kamlesh Purohit was resolute in his dedication to serving his country and upholding the principles of the constitution. His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits set him apart from his peers and foreshadowed the remarkable leader he would become.

Kamlesh Purohit has always remained unwaveringly committed to placing his beloved country at the forefront of every endeavor, and his dedication has earned him the deep affection of the people. In 1996, Purohit took over the prestigious position of Municipal Minister in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Chittorgarh, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills and unparalleled devotion to public service. The following year, in 1997, Purohit ascended to the post of City Head in Chittorgarh, cementing his reputation as a gifted and visionary leader.

In 1998, Kamlesh Purohit took on the role of cultural secretary at Maharana Pratap Government Post Graduate College, Chittorgarh, igniting a new sense of purpose in the young minds he inspired. The following year, he ran for Student Union President (ABVP) and won, bringing fresh energy and vision to the institution. In 2000, Purohit further distinguished himself by serving as city president for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Chittorgarh, raising the prestige of this esteemed position to new heights. From 2001 to 2005, as district head for the organization, he imbued the youth with a steadfast sense of patriotism, guiding them towards a bright and hopeful future.

Purohit's talents and dedication earned him the position of Youth District President of Chittorgarh in the All India Brahmin Mahasabha in 2003, where he oversaw vital survey work for the upcoming assembly elections. In 2005, Purohit was elected as Sarpanch from Gram Panchayat Awalheda, cementing his reputation as a visionary leader with the skills and commitment needed to bring about real change.

Kamlesh Purohit's impressive career timeline includes serving as the District Membership Head for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Chittorgarh in 2006, President of Rajasthan Sarpanch Association Panchayat Samiti Chittorgarh in 2007, District Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party Chittorgarh in 2008, and District President of Rajasthan Sarpanch Association Chittorgarh in 2009. He also achieved a remarkable 90% of the votes and won the position of Sarpanch for Gram Panchayat Awalheda in 2010, before becoming Mandal President for Chittorgarh from 2012 to 2015. Additionally, he played a crucial role in election management and operations for Begun and Chittorgarh assembly seats in 2013, serving as the Begun assembly election in charge.

From 2013-15, Kamlesh Purohit served as the Executive State President of the Rajasthan Sarpanch Association. Later, in January 2016, he became the District Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chittorgarh. Purohit's passion for service extended to the welfare of cows, as seen in his work as Secretary of Shri Nilia Mahadev Gaushala in 2016. Since April 2017, he has been serving as the District General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chittorgarh, and since November 2017, he has been the Chairman of the Land Development Bank in the same district.

Purohit's commitment to social causes is evident from his initiation of the Deepotsav in 2021, which involved lighting 1008 lamps made of cow dung at the collectorate premises in collaboration with the Chittorgarh district administration. In 2022, he assumed the role of co-organization in charge of BJP district Dungarpur and led the party to a historic victory in the Dehgam Legislative Assembly elections, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills. Additionally, he has been designated as the organisation in charge of Dungarpur in the latest list released by the party at the state level due to his remarkable efforts to uplift Party members in Dungarpur.

From then till now, Kamlesh Purohit has always been an illustrious and dynamic leader. who made significant contributions to various fields- from politics to social welfare. He has left an indelible mark in various domains, from politics to social welfare. His relentless commitment to the betterment of society has earned him widespread acclaim and admiration, making him a highly respected figure.