Karan Sareen's content crashes Instagram, amassing millions of views

Instagram reels have become our darlings! There isn't a single day when we don't go on Instagram to get our daily dose of gossip and fun, right? A plethora of content creators are serving this appetite of netizens, and amidst them is Karan Sareen.

The 28-year-old is known for taking social media by storm with his humorous and relatable Instagram reels.



As there are numerous content creators, tonnes of reels get shared every day. It's not at all easy to stand out from them and reach a population of over a million. An X-factor is a must! And undoubtedly Karan Sareen has it. His reels are getting crazier by the day, and we are obsessed with every one of them. His voice, his expressions, and most significantly, his content, have touched a chord with everyone. Even other social media stars and prominent content creators have given him a shout-out!



Though his multiple reels have taken over the internet, amassing more than a million views, his recent one is ‘If Places in Delhi Introduced Themselves Like Miss Universe Contestants’. How Karan pulled off this reel was absolutely stunning. Every Delhiite could relate to how he introduced different places by donning the costume, which made it even more authentic.



His other reel, ‘Dancing Bride ki Problems,’ has garnered 1.6 million views, and he was showered in praise for being so real. Karan Sareen's other reels, like ‘Bollywood Definition of Bitch,’ ‘MUA and Viral Bride,’ ‘Realistic Problem in Brahmastra: Where is Isha's Family?’ ‘Indian Family on Road Trips,’ etc., too have generated more than a million views.



Karan Sareen is based in Delhi and is a fashion designer. He owned a studio before the waves of lockdown hit, and he decided to pursue his career in content creation. He also has great taste in fashion and walked the ramp for designers Kunal Rawal, and Rishi & Vibhuti. In current times, he has 146k followers on Instagram and is loved by his fans tremendously.