Karmaditya Baldota’s work with X-ray art will leave you mesmerized

Our country nurtures a rich cultural heritage when it comes to art - be it in terms of the art forms or of the mediums used.

Even during the time of the kings, artists from around the world would showcase their extraordinary skills for just recognition. Scriptures and sculptures have awed tourists from around the world for centuries.

With the dynamically evolving technology, modern artists are reviving old works while setting new standards, leaving their audiences in awe of the art. It comes as no surprise that art forms have also undergone a transformation with time.

A new art form paving its way

In addition to all the art forms that have fascinated artists across generations, a new art form deals with object x-rays. Originating in pre-historic times, a prevalent adaptation in modern contemporary concepts involves depictions using the skeletal frame of objects.

Similar to quite a few classic art forms, X-ray art forms involve curating objects/forms and composing them spatially to convey the unique perspective of artists. Upon completing the scan, artists proceed to image manipulation using color infusion, highlighting specific areas of the subjects. Upon further treatment by injecting a mood, the overall output becomes evocative and spectacular.

There isn’t a limitation to what objects can be subjects for X-ray art: automobiles, birds, nature representations, anything that inspires the artists. Best viewed when displayed in a lightbox, X-ray artworks can also get showcased as a front-lit framed piece.

Artists carving out a niche for themselves

One of the artists acing this genre is Nick Veasy. With a knack for finding art in activities that are often mundane, a few of his projects revolve around ordinary objects ranging from helmets to musical instruments.

Closer home is a 21-year-old budding artist KarmadityaBaldota who has been fascinated by Nick Veasy’s works. Hailing from a family of art lovers, Karmaditya is an ardent traveler. From Masai Mara to Guggenheim, MET, and Galapagos, every visit has left an imprint on his heart and evoked the desire to express his thoughts through art. What truly excited his spirit, though, was the new-age progressive art form of X-ray art.

An art explorer in the making

Challenging the boundaries of aesthetics and mediums to bring a unique perspective on societal commentary, Karmaditya has skillfully taken to experimenting with X-ray art. In a quest to include more individuals from the art-lovers fraternity, his work is on display at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery in Worli, Mumbai, until the 31st of July.

Delving into the soul of the object, Karmaditya’s interpretations will compel the viewer to engage with the works and de-layer the internal beauty within the subjects. All the proceeds from his exhibition ‘Xposure – The Art of Looking at Things Inside Out’ will be pledged to the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind.