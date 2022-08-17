Breaking News
Karnataka's Ruhan Komandur stars in the national Championship series (CS-7) Doubles

17 August,2022
BrandMedia |

Karnataka's Ruhan Komandur stars in the national Championship series (CS-7) Doubles


The 12 years old prodigy from Bengaluru, Ruhan grabs his fourth winners cup this year in the AITA Under-14 (CS-7) championship National ranking series held in Rajkot, Gujarat.


 

Ruhan  partnered with Dhyay Mehta to beat the local favourite Om Thakkar and Amrit vats of Gujarat to claim the CS-7 championship series Doubles trophy.


 

Last month the Bishop Cotton Boy won the Inter School Tournament, the CISCE CUP Singles U-14 Category to represent Karnataka State in Nationals.

 

An elated Ruhan, speaking about the title win said “ It is a nice and proud feeling to win another title”.

