KASHIKA KAPOOR’S got back to back 3 BANGERS on her way

KASHIKA KAPOOR has been a lot in the limelight and the most spoken of recently ! This girl now seems to be surprising us with her back to back bangers.

She’s been busy shooting all this while & has got 3 projects releasing now ,she’s got an international one which is reportedly choreographed by mudassar khan , one with meet brothers & another with T series ! This girl seems to be shocking us with her brilliant performances each time & we can’t wait to see more of her versatility portrayed through these now!

She will be seen acting & dancing ,we can’t wait to see her grooves & groove to the beats of the same. Reportedly Kashika had a minor injury while shooting for one and the very next day again shot for another ! She’s unstoppable ! Even though she could’ve taken out her rest time she chose to continue & give in her all. The director raaj Aasho has praised her for her performance & said that she’s truly an artist ,who’s extremely hardworking.

Her one project releases in the next week & Another at the end of this month while the next will be in a month or so….. she’s got back to back projects releasing ,this girl seems to just keep going. Mudassar khan & the team have always praised her hardwork. Reportedly ,She’s looking gorgeous & has portrayed diff characters in all- be it a sexy,sassy,cute,pretty,innocent ,a girl with attitude & it all,She seems to be carrying it all out pretty well ,we really can’t wait to see her brilliant performances & are keeping our hearts held. She’s the same girl who featured in dil pe zakhm and went viral for her fantabulous performance in it. She seems to be getting along with all of her co stars really well. We often see her & nishant singham commenting on each other’s posts,they are reportedly featuring together in the meet brothers project. She’s a girl who’s always creating lots of joy on set says Every director,team & actor that’s worked w her