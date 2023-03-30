Kashish Patel’s Journey From Instagram Influencer To Launching Brand Vitamin Kash

Kashish worked as a designer for Freakins India, where she learned not just about design but also gained experience in how a brand is built.

Kashish Patel

Kashish Patel, a fashion enthusiast from a fashion background, is an influencer with over 50,000 followers on Instagram. Recently, she commenced her entrepreneur journey with the brand – Vitamin Kash.

Kashish worked as a designer for Freakins India, where she learned not just about design but also gained experience in how a brand is built. She learned about different departments & sectors which were not included in the college’s curriculum and because of the experience she gained Vitamin Kash was born. Kashish started her journey with no family background in fashion. She had to learn and execute everything from scratch. She met with a couple of obstacles and wanted to give up but every obstacle was an opportunity for her.

Kashish started understanding fashion design more clearly when she enrolled in the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Over there, she met a bunch of creative, innovative & fashion enthusiasts like her and learned various skills from them. She faced certain challenges as she didn’t have much knowledge about fashion & yet she got into one of the leading colleges in India. Her college life kept her busy and she didn’t have much time to spend leisurely. As she started working after NIFT, the habit of staying busy all the time became one of her strengths. She believes NIFT was preparing her for the real world as people at companies require efficient & resilient co-workers.

Kashish’s creativity & efficiency has been admired throughout her journey. She desires to make people perceive her brand as everyday wear with a luxurious touch to it. She craves to see her brand known nationally & internationally. The fashion enthusiast said, “You’ll learn a lot of things as you grow up. Unlearn the things that are not required and polish the things you are already good at. You’ll meet a variety of people and sometimes we do lose our temper but with my experience, I know being patient and calm is the key to success.”

Kashish has been featured in Cosmopolitan and has collaborated with brands such as Being Human, Freakins, Urbanic, etc. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen wearing designs made by Kashish at her previous company. After accomplishing so many achievements, Kashish has launched her streetwear brand VitaminKash.