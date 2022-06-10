Kavita Kedia is the Winner of Platinum category in Mrs. Royal Global Queen Season 2

Mrs. Royal Global Queen 2022 Season 2 is so proud to announce Mrs. Kavita Kedia as Winner of Platinum category and Mrs World Title Winner among all the national and international contestants of different age groups.

Pageant was held in Mumbai on 20, 21 May 2022 in Mumbai, india. Mrs. Kavita Kedia belongs to Hyderabad and She is definitely inspiring says Dr Neelam Paradia, who is Show Director and organiser of this international pageant.



Dr Paradia says that it takes great courage and dedication to participate at an international platform where more then one country participates.

And Kavita Kedia has left a mark with her beautiful heart and high talented spirit.

Following is what she has to say when interviewed with few questions-





Q - What inspired you to participate?

A - Since childhood to this stage I wanted to set a legacy of empowering people around me and I know I am unstoppable. My inspiration is my strong thoughts towards this platform when I participated I visualized that every women is a winner and my never give up personality inspired me to be winner here. I stood by with a voice of win a journey from unfinished to finished.





Q- Was is this your First platform?

A - No, I participated last year 21-22 in Mrs. India She is India and won Mrs. India Elegance queen.

Q - How do you feel as winner?

A - The courage that my heart holds and this stage and Being a winner is impeccable. I strongly manifested my achievement being as positive in my whole journey.

Q - What makes you different from others?

A - We all are made of same elements from nature what makes me different is I always polish myself and shine. I don’t shine alone I make others walk with me who wished me to see me on Top. I rise with you all.

Q - Her finale question was, what is the definition of beauty according to me?

A - The definition of beauty according to me is simplicity, elegance, sincerity and sensuality. When womenis in harmony with herself and remains honest with her strength and values. She will glow naturally. Beauty is not only defined by your looks, makeup or what you wear but by the way you carry your struggles, hardwork, intelligence, confidence, humbleness, smile and love. When beauty is reflected thru your heart you become more beautiful.

For me "Outer" beauty turns the head and "Inner" beauty turns the heart.

Q - Would you recommend this platform to others?

A - Yes, I would strongly recommend this platform to many. As it gives you, your identity, It builds your confidence and you groomed.





Q - What message you have for the society?

A - My message for society is as long as you hold humanity and your inner beauty you can achieve anything with gratitude. Make sure you affirm it and give back what society gives you.