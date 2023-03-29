Kavitha Sindhuraj Will Share Her Design Expertise With Celebrity Designers Reena Dhaka And Ruma Devi On The Platform Of World Designing Forum

Artistic, unstructured and distinct personality, Kavitha Senduraj celebrity fashion designer and styling in kollywood actress, who is talented in creating pattern and ability to give design solution based on colors, silhouette and trends with creative spirit. She understands every single idea and need of the client, providing astonishing attire.

She had a lot of interesting challenges being woman and owning a business. Challenging myself, trying something new and practicing discipline to reach my goal giving me a strong sense of confidence makes success more likely. She is known for her creative and artistic designs which stand out on ramps. She is an Entrepreneur and works for her own customized designing Couture brand. Her research is rooted with Indian heritage handloom textiles.

Kavitha Senduraj acquired her B.Tech Fashion Technology - Anna University in 2008 and DP FFS from NIFT in 2017. She is knowledgeable with fourteen years of experience. She holds National Designer Award 2022 for Best ethnic wear collection of the year and Jewelry Designer Award 2004 for Best jewelry design. She honored for "Women's Achievers Award" 2023 by Former IPS officer K.Annamalai appointed Tamilnadu BJP president and now she holding the position of Core committee member from south zone of World Designing Forum.

Recently, she designed an outfit for Ritu suhas ADM Ghaziabad show stopper during Taj Mahotsav 2023, Agra in front of IAS Shri Navneet Chahal_ District Magistrate Agra, who specially came to see the beauty of Indian heritage attire. IAS Shri Arun Prakash (CEO UP Khadi borad) specially joined this event after the busy schedule with his wife & the Law and Justice Minister (Govt. of India) Shri S.P. Baghel and Ex. Minister Shri Ram sakal Gurjar and Agra's Top Jeweler Shri Devendra Nagwani (Lal Chand Shobhraj) was also attended and appreciated the entire event.

In conclusion her talent in creating designs from fibre to fabrics has made her to stand now as a celebrity’s designer and her ability as an entrepreneur is a trade mark to all the women’s to acquire the place in society. Kavitha is a truly challenging women with confidence and self disciplined celebrity designer

After winning the award in Nation Designer Award 2022, she got appointed as a core committee member to contribute her skill, knowledge and development of the artisans and other custodians of the Indian heritage with World Designing Forum, and extremely focused to working along with Mr. Ankush Anami, CEO – WDF’s vision of the year.