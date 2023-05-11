Breaking News
Kazmira LLC collaborates with Indianvaidyas.com

Updated on: 11 May,2023 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kazmira is a science-based manufacturer of medical-grade hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients. We enable brands to offer safer, higher performing, and innovative cannabinoid-based products focused on clinical outcomes.

Indianvaidyas.com, the largest ayurvedic doctors’ platform in India, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Kazmira LLC, a leading provider of broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD oil and cannabinoid extracts.


Kazmira is a science-based manufacturer of medical-grade hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients. We enable brands to offer safer, higher performing, and innovative cannabinoid-based products focused on clinical outcomes.



Based in Colorado, USA, Kazmira uses cutting-edge proprietary technology to produce extracts with up to 90% CBD concentration and non-detectable levels of THC. All products are third-party tested to be free of pesticides, solvent residues, and heavy metals.


This partnership will bring the benefits of CBD to a wider audience in India and help Kazmira expand its reach in the rapidly growing ayurvedic market. The collaboration between Kazmira and indianvaidyas.com will provide users with exclusive access to Kazmira's line of CBD products, including tinctures, capsules, topicals, and more.

Discussing the association with indianvaidyas.com, Priyanka Sharma, Co-Founder of Kazmira, said, “This collaboration will allow us to reach a larger audience and provide more people with access to our high-quality CBD products."

“This partnership will help us expand our reach into the Indian market and further our mission of bringing the benefits of CBD to people around the world," she added.

This collaboration will allow Kazmira to tap into a new market and provide their products to more people who can benefit from them.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kazmira. This partnership will allow us to offer people access to a high-quality CBD product that they can trust," said Dr Piyush Juneja, founder of indianvaidyas.com, the largest network for ayurveda doctors with over 3.5 lakh plus doctors. Dr Piyush Juneja is also the founder of India Hemp Expo, India’s focused exhibition on hemp to propel the growth of this nascence industry.

