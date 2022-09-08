Keep Runfy on Your Watchlist Before it Explodes like Avalanche and Litecoin

Since its start, the crypto world has had one primary goal to take over the centralised financial system.

The market for achieving this goal introduced tons of cryptocurrencies, each providing innovative features. The new crypto token, which we will mention, went far beyond the general trend of crypto utilities. Runfy (RUNF) is based on its users' physical and financial well-being.

As mentioned earlier, the crypto world has introduced many platforms with real life utilities, which many users favor due to their promising ecosystems. One such platform is Avalanche (AVAX). The network pioneered a real connection between dApps and the conventional world.

Similarly, the famous Bitcoin fork Litecoin (LTC) is one of the most primarily accepted cryptocurrencies, and more than 2,000 traders and stores now accept LTC across the globe. All were owing to its essential life utilities like fast and cheap transactions and safety. Now the question is, can Runfy (RUNF) outperform Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC)? Going through this post will surely, answer your questions.

What Is Avalanche (AVAX)?

The "Internet of Finance" Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer one blockchain platform. It acts as a junction between decentralized applications and traditional markets. They are providing interoperability between different tokens.

The Avalanche (AVAX) platform competes with Ethereum (ETH). It aims to outperform Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts by delivering a higher transaction outcome without compromising the platform's scalability.

Avalanche (AVAX) blockchains even use different consensus protocols based on their use cases. Since its launch, the platform has worked on creating its ecosystem of DeFi and DApps. Also, the platform is regularly working on enhancing interoperability between its ecosystem and Ethereum (ETH) through the development of bridges.

Unique features of Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) platform seeks to solve the blockchain theology, which asserts that blockchains cannot achieve a satisfactory degree of decentralization at ranking. A result of this is high gas fees. To solve this problem, Avalanche (AVAX) designed three interoperable blockchains.

Exchange Chain (X-Chain):is employed to develop and swap the native $AVAX tokens and other digital assets.

Contract Chain (C-Chain): keeps smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its Avalanche Virtual Machine allowing developers to use Ethereum Virtual Machine -compatible DApps

keeps smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its Avalanche Virtual Machine allowing developers to use Ethereum Virtual Machine -compatible DApps Platform Chain (P-Chain): coordinates network validators, tracks subnets, and enables the creation of new subnets. Subnets are sets of validators, more like a validator cartel.

This distribution of computing tasks allows higher throughput without compromising on decentralization.

What is Litecoin (LTC)?

Litecoin (LTC) is a unique token developed to deliver fast, safe, low-cost transactions. It is the first altcoin introduced in the crypto world. Since its launch, the platform has burst in utility and acceptance among crypto traders. It has also been ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization value.

Charlie Lee founded this cryptocurrency and planned Litecoin to be a "lite interpretation of Bitcoin." The platform runs on the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in terms of a few factors. Some of them are block transaction times, the algorithm used, hard cap, etc.

Unique features of Litecoin (LTC)

Besides Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) is the most popular pure cryptocurrency. This victory can be attributed mainly to its clarity and clear utility benefits.

The most significant advantage of using Litecoin (LTC) is the speed and cost-effectiveness of the platform. Transactions using this platform usually take a few minutes, and transaction fees are nearly zero. This makes it an appealing alternative to Bitcoin (BTC) in countries where transaction fees may decide which cryptocurrency to support.

In late 2020, Litecoin (LTC) released the Mimble Wimble (MW) test net. This is used to test Mimble wimble-based confidential transactions on the platform. This feature will be launched on the main net, allowing users greatly enhanced privacy and fungibility.

Introducing Runfy (RUNF)?

Runfy (RUNF) is an entirely community-driven platform empowering its members to take control of their health and well-being. The platform's main idea is to physically benefit users by providing them with health tips and financially by making them earn extra money. The platform is based on an entirely new concept that will inspire many users as it targets people's fitness.

The prÐ¾jÐµÑt will introduce ÑrÐ¾duÑtÑ, thÐ°t will be Ð°ÑÑÐµÑÑiblÐµtÐ¾ all community members. Contrary to other cryptocurrencies, the platform has gone far with its utilities and scope. It hÐ°ÑÐµxtÐµndÐµdbÐµÑÐ¾ndÐ°rtifiÑiÐ°l intelligence tÐ¾ physical Ð°ÑÑÐµÑÑÐ¾riÐµÑ helping its users stay fit and healthy. The platform will use professional assistance to structure its users best physical fitness services.

The Runfy Token-RUNF will be a utility token based Ð¾nthÐµ BSC (BinÐ°nÑÐµ SmÐ°rt Chain) delivering the lÐ¾wÐµÑt trÐ°nÑÐ°ÑtiÐ¾n fÐµÐµ. Featured Ð°Ñ a ÑmÐ°rt tÐµÑhnÐ¾lÐ¾gÑ, this token Ð°imÑ tÐ¾ imÑÐ¾rt physical fitness in tÐ¾ thÐµ ÑrÑÑtÐ¾ world and givÐµ members the lÐµvÐµrÐ°gÐµ tÐ¾ ÐµÐ°rn money.

Market and Competition

Due to the global pandemic, like other businesses, the health and fitness industry also suffered losses. There were obligatory gyms and fitness club closures, and customers were under lockdown. The industry had to find new solutions to survive.

The first adaption to the situation was bringing online health and fitness programs, but the consumer's needs changed as the pandemic continued. They continue to seek something which could be more than a digital gym. They needed a complete program that would not only monitor and keep track of their fitness journey but will prove to be effort worthy.

The pandemic triggered this revolutionary thinking by creating a wish within the community for acceptance of the necessity of pursuing a healthy lifestyle and keeping physically active to live a prolonged life.

Runfy Universes

The Runfy (RUNF) will launch two universes in the Metaverse. They will have avatars representing them in different activities. The key feature is described.

1. RunfTR

RunfTR or Runfy Trainers is the Metaverse platform for fitness and diet trainers. These professional diet and fitness trainers will assist users who want to lose weight with a professional diet and exercise program.

They will customize different activities and diet plans based on the needs of every individual customer. These professionals will receive fees for their services as a RUNF token.

2. RunfShop

The RunfShop or Runfy Shopping universe will be open and accessible to all users. All users can check and purchase different health related products from different companies. Whether health supplements, health equipment, or clothing articles, users will be allowed to sell or purchase them on the platform. Instructors can also open sales advertisements in this universe if they wish. Briefly, This will be the shopping center of the Runfy project. Of course, as always, you will be able to trade with the RUNF Token.

Tokenomics

Runfy Token - RUNF will have a vesting period of at least 2 months. The platform will charge tÐ°xÐµÑ Ð¾f 5% on every sell, purchase, or transaction made on the platform. Some essential figures are mentioned below:

DEX:

5% Reward Pool FÐµÐµ

2% LiÔuiditÑ PÐ¾Ð¾l Fee

CEX:

5% tÐ°x Ð¾n every buÑ/ÑÐµll Ð°llÐ¾ÑÐ°tÐµd tÐ¾ mÐ°rkÐµting Ð°nd tÐµÐ°m members ÑÐ°ÑmÐµntÑ.

Supply:

1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) RUNF tokens.

The Runfy (RUNF) intends to introduce an entirely new version of crypto utilities in the physical world. The platform intends to unlock the door for many health and earning opportunities. It intends to launch an app that will monitor all vitals of its users and provide different ways of keeping them fit. The Runfy Metaverse will provide its users with the best professional assistance in diet and exercise plans, counseling, and valuable advice. Plus, it will serve as a small marketplace for purchasing or selling health-related goods. The RUNF token will empower the ecosystem. All deals will take place with these tokens and will also be used to reward enthusiasts for completing their fitness-related tasks.

And now, for the dessert, Runfy (RUNF) is offering bonuses for its early contributors. Suppose you purchase the RUNF token using ETH and BNB tokens; you will receive 15% and 20% extra tokens, respectively, as a bonus. And if you refer a friend to purchase RUNF tokens worth USD 100, both of you will receive tokens worth USD 30 each as a bonus.

For more information on Runfy (RUNF), you can visit the following links:

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal