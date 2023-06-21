Keep your hope alive: Sports injury specialist Dr. Himanshu Gupta, Amicare Hospital

Talking about the campaign Dr. Himanshu Gupta stated, “I believe that prevention is the key to avoiding sports injuries.

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. Dr. Himanshu Gupta is a sports injury specialist and surgeon by profession believes in giving back to society by offering his skills and expertise and is diligently involved with young athletes in the hope that one day this would undoubtedly create a change in our society. He is offering injury prevention sessions and free joint reconstruction treatment to underprivileged athletes who have suffered serious joint injuries. Dr. Himanshu Gupta is a leading joint replacement, arthroscopy, and sports injury specialist with over 15 years of experience. He is the founder of Amicare Hospital, Indirapuram. Throughout these years he has performed over 8000 simple and complex surgeries involving in Knee, Hip, and Shoulder.

Dr. Himanshu Gupta is running a sports injury prevention program where he has been associated with various sports institutes including Nehru Sports Stadium (Ghaziabad), Noida Football Club (Noida), Ghumanhera Risers Academy (Delhi) since August 2022. During the program, he is providing injury prevention training to the coaches as well as free OPD check-ups to sports academic students. The programme is a campaign to raise awareness of sports injuries while providing young, poor athletes costless treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the campaign Dr. Himanshu Gupta stated, “I believe that prevention is the key to avoiding sports injuries. Almost 70% of the all sports injuries can be prevented if injury prevention protocols are implemented in a proper way. Running a sports injury prevention program can be an effective way to reduce the risk of injury and keep young athletes healthy so they can perform their best during games. I am an athlete and a marathoner; I understand the significance of proper form and technique in sports to avoid sports injury. By implementing proper training techniques, educating athletes on injury prevention, and promoting safe practices, we can help athletes prevent common injuries like sprains, strains, and fractures. Additionally, this sports injury prevention program can help identify potential issues early on, allowing for prompt treatment and rehabilitation. Furthermore, through this programme, we have offered free joint reconstruction treatment to several young athletes who weren't able to afford surgical treatment. I am convinced the programme will assist young athletes to achieve their ambition of becoming a professional athlete in the future.”

Following the campaign, Dr Gupta helped a young athlete named Mohit Lamba with a treatment of an ACL rupture which he suffered during a practice session. Mohit’s injury was so severe that he was not able to walk properly. Eventually, he found out about Dr. Himanshu Gupta, from whom he received treatment for his injuries.

Mohit Lamba shared his experience, “I was conducting warm-up drills at the left-wing position during a practice game. Suddenly, my teammate passed the ball in the wrong direction, and I was trying to keep it from getting outside. During that attempt, I twisted my left knee and I instantly realized that something had gone wrong with my knee. It was very painful and I went to various physiotherapists for treatment. Fortunately, I got to know about Dr. Himanshu Gupta and I immediately scheduled a meeting with him. Dr. Himanshu Gupta informed me that my ACL ligament had been torn and that I needed surgery to get back to normal. It was very despairing to know that, but Dr. Himanshu Gupta encouraged me that I would soon be able to play football and fulfill my dream of representing my country. Moreover, I was unable to afford surgery owing to financial constraints, but Dr. Himanshu Gupta treated me and helped me to get implants from an NGO for my surgery at no cost. I’m grateful to Dr. Himanshu Gupta for all of his help. After a few months, I'm finally back to my usual life and I'll be able to play football again soon following my rehabilitation.”

Every year, between 14 and 32% of athletes retire owing to sporting injuries. This programme is an excellent approach to raising knowledge about sports injury prevention and so reducing the risk of these injuries. Furthermore, it is also essential for Individuals to keep a check on themselves about any joint-related issues. Individuals who are suffering from any joint concerns should not avoid these issues and get an appointment with an orthopedic expert ASAP.