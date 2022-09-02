Keninah Concord Could Be The Next Big Thing Among Cryptocurrencies Like BNB And Uniswap

The launch of Bitcoin into the blockchain ecosystem took cryptocurrencies from being abstract to real-world assets.

Since then, we've had a series of developments in this sector, and decentralized finance is being preached virtually in every part of the world.

Blockchain technology is valuable in many ways. Its primary value stems from sharing data and enabling transactions quickly, easily, and securely without requiring any party to handle data security or transaction facilitation. Frankly, there is so much more that can be accomplished with blockchain technology, and Keninah Concord (KEN) is a protocol aiming to leverage these digital assets' full potential.

Keninah Concord is a new cryptocurrency designed to provide warfare victims with a better chance of survival and make the world a much better place. The network aims to resolve problems about donations to war victims, such as transparency and traceability. Ultimately boosting donor confidence in the system and supporting the goal of gradually bringing about world peace.

BNB and Uniswap are currently among the safest trading and exchange platforms in the cryptocurrency market, increasing access to digital assets globally. Although these coins have already been established in the market, looking at the unique solutions Keninah concord offers, it could be the next big platform for cryptocurrency donation and exchanges.

Binance (BNB) - An Impressive Altcoin Among Market Leaders

Binanceis a cryptocurrency that facilitates transactions and trades to users across the globe. BNB is the native token of the Binance Smart chain. It is a multipurpose asset that serves as the fuel for the Binance Ecosystem. On the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that may be used for trading and numerous transactions.

Users of the network native token are often rewarded with a reduction in transaction costs on the Binance Exchange. Additionally, BNB can be traded or swapped for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.

Uniswap (UNI) - The Next-Generation Decentralised Solutions

Uniswap(UNI) is a decentralized exchange platform where users can easily exchange their ERC20 tokens. It is a system that eliminates the security risks associated with centralized exchanges and third-party systems. The system uses the automated money maker, where no order book is required to carry out exchanges.

Liquidity Providers (LP) deposit tokens into the smart contract; the liquidity then provides a price quote to traders. UNI is the governance token of the network. It allows holders to participate in the system's governance and make critical decisions that could influence the network.

Keninah Concord (KEN) - To Change The World Through Crypto

Keninah Concord (KEN) is a community-based cryptocurrency asset built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is a donation cryptocurrency designed to provide aid to war victims across the globe. The adoption of cryptocurrency is gradually advancing in various sectors. Keninah will be integrating blockchain technology into humanitarian aid. The system's vision is to develop a stable platform that enables war victims across the globe to access help via donations through blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The ease, speed, and anonymity of transactions on the blockchain make this innovation much more effective.

The network provides contributors with complete transparency and the recipients with timely delivery. Additionally, the system aims to achieve simplicity and accessibility, making the platform one that can be easily navigated by individuals new to the blockchain ecosystem.

Keninah provides payment getaways, donation wallets, fee-less donations, on-chain, fast and secure transactions, and more. It is an entirely decentralized platform that utilizes all the advantages and potentials of DeFi and blockchain technology. Keninah Concord is offering a new solution, which could be the next big thing for investors and humanitarians in the cryptocurrency market.

The Keninah token sale comes in three presale stages, and buying at each stage comes with discount offers. What's more? Purchasing the token with BNB also gives an additional 14% discount, and purchases within 30 minutes of signing up come with a guaranteed 40% discount.

