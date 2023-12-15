Kenko Unveils Kenko Pay: A Revolutionary Solution For Managing Your Healthcare Expenditures

Kenko Pay's integration with the UPI network ensures widespread compatibility with any UPI-accepting healthcare facility.

The careful monitoring of healthcare expenditure plays a vital role in individuals' financial planning and well-being. As healthcare costs continue to rise, maintaining control and transparency over medical expenses becomes increasingly crucial for households and individuals.

Navigating healthcare expenses often involves intricate processes, upfront payments, and the complexities of reimbursement, resulting in challenges that impact financial planning and decision-making.

Kenko Pay emerges as a transformative solution addressing these challenges by providing a streamlined approach to managing healthcare expenditure. This pioneering solution enables Kenko subscribers to effortlessly handle their medical costs without any direct out-of-pocket payments, utilizing their subscription benefits for a seamless, cashless experience.

Through the Kenko app, subscribers effortlessly locate nearby medical facilities, including pharmacies, clinics, and diagnostic centers. After receiving healthcare services, a simple scan of the UPI QR code at the facility deducts fees directly from their Kenko benefits, instantly crediting the provider in a process akin to standard UPI transactions.

Kenko Pay's integration with the UPI network ensures widespread compatibility with any UPI-accepting healthcare facility. The feature employs advanced AI technology, leveraging GPS location and QR code data for secure, swift transaction verification and processing.

Aman Priyadarshi, Head of Product at Kenko Health, emphasizes the company's commitment to crafting user-centric solutions that address India's healthcare financing needs. Priyadarshi notes that traditional methods often compromise customer experience with complex claim processes, whereas Kenko Pay simplifies benefit utilization to the level of everyday transactions, significantly reducing fraud risks.

Priyadarshi further highlights, ‘’Kenko Pay transactions offer insightful data on usage patterns in India's healthcare sector, predominantly offline until now. This innovation is set to revolutionize healthcare in India, aiding facilities in business growth and addressing their capital needs proactively.’’

Presently, Kenko Pay is operational in over 15,000 doctors' offices across more than 500 Indian cities, covering 16+ specialties. A unique aspect of Kenko Pay is the ability for subscribers to add their preferred doctors to Kenko's network, enhancing accessibility and personalization. This initiative has seen rapid growth, with thousands of doctors added upon subscriber requests, and an anticipated network expansion to 50,000 doctors by the year's end.

Kenko Pay's future includes enabling subscribers to acquire prescribed medicines from over 100,000 pharmacies nationwide through a similar cashless system.

A Kenko subscriber, Garima, a mother of two, lauds the seamless Kenko experience. She recounts substantial savings on medical consultations, medications, and tests, all without incurring out-of-pocket costs, demonstrating Kenko Pay's effectiveness and convenience.

With its growing network and future e-commerce integrations, Kenko is reshaping the healthcare landscape, making it more accessible, cost-effective, and efficient for people nationwide.