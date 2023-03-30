Kensica Conferred With Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023

Kensica, a digital marketing firm, led by a young, zealous personality who specialises in personal branding, has been named the Best Emerging Digital Personal Branding Agency of the Year at the National Fame Awards 2023.

The firm’s Founder and CEO Mr. Kunal Dron was graced with this honour at ‘The Club’, Mumbai by the chief guest Mrs. Esha Deol at a glamorous ceremony. Everyone showed great appreciation for the young entrepreneur reaching milestones with utmost vigour and enthusiasm.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Dron stated,” It has always been my dream to grow a business into a success but helping others in building their dreams has been one hell of a ride. To be able to achieve this honour in such a short period of time is quite remarkable and for that i feel proud of my team. Other prominent awardees at the event included Rohit Bose Roy, Payal Rohatgi, Aarya Babbar, Karanvir Bohra , Mukesh Rishi, Sharad Malhotra , Simba Nagpal, Sunil Pal, Sreejita De and many more public figures . We always kept our clients our number one priority and it has led us to this. At Kensica, we understand that personal branding is essential for anyone looking to build a successful career or business.”

Kensica is a Mumbai based digital marketing agency that helps you build your dreams through the world of internet. With the increasing importance of social media and online presence, having a strong personal brand has become more critical than ever. Their team of experts works closely with their clients to create a unique online persona that accurately reflects their personality and values while also highlighting their strengths and expertise.

One of the key factors that set Kensica apart from other digital marketing agencies is their personalised approach to personal branding. They believe that every individual has a unique story to tell, and their job is to help them showcase that story to the world. The main goal is to work with the clients to identify their target audience, create a content strategy that resonates with their audience, and develop a consistent and authentic brand voice across all online platforms. The whole team is highly skilled in all aspects of digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media marketing, and paid advertising. They use the latest tools and techniques to create customised strategies that deliver measurable results for our clients.

Kensica's success is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their passion for helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals. They are thrilled to be named the Best Emerging Digital Personal Branding Agency of the Year at the National Fame Awards 2023 and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients.

Speaking on their experience at the National Fame Awards 2023, Founder Kunal Dron said,” I feel highly grateful for Brands Impact for recognising our hard work and it is just a beginning for Kensica and we promise to provide the highest quality of services and turn dreams into goals for us and our clients as well.”