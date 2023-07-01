Ketki Biyani makes it to the list of Brands Impact Golden Glory Awards 2023

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) were created by Brands Impact to honor the extraordinary adventures of individuals and organizations who are on a golden road to success.

Ketki Biyani, a stylist, fashion designer, and owner of Embrooms , won the Golden Glory Award 2023 presented by Brands Impact . Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra gave her the trophy for "Most Creative Fashion Designer of the Year" at the recent glitzy ceremony held at the Leela in Mumbai.

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) were created by Brands Impact to honor the extraordinary adventures of individuals and organizations who are on a golden road to success.

Ketki Biyani graduated with a degree in Multimedia, Media and Entertainment from Mumbai. She made the decision to launch her own business after completing her education since she was passionate about fashion and designing.Growing up, she was always surrounded by fashion since her mother used to embroider and stitch with hand and they used to call it "Haatho Ki Karagiri". It was inspiring to witness all the talent and effort that goes into this industry.

She always admired her mother for her imagination of embroidery with vibrant threads, multi-colored mesmerizing flowers with dark and light shades of leaves. This type of embroidery fascinated her the most and thus began the pattern of French knots. She got influenced by her mother’s passion and started the label in 2021 known as Embrooms by Ketki Biyani which means an embroidery room where all Karigari are done under one roof and they call it the mother's heritage.

Ketki felt overwhelmed with the achievement and said “I always believe that with patience and passion all things fall in the right way. I am very much thankful to my clients who gave love to my brand all these years and also thanks to the Golden Glory Awards that they gave me such a beautiful recognition in the fashion industry.”

She has her own characteristic style that is confident, daring, and elegant. Words that may be used to describe the brand and its design universe include flawless lines, an undeniable eye for detail, and complete elegance.

Her company, Embrooms, was created to fill a void in the market for Indian designer apparel. Ketki rapidly entered this sector, building on her mother's knowledge and making her dream a reality. The brand focuses on creating a wide range of exquisite couture items that are painstakingly created with local details. The brand also embodies fundamental aspects of Indian traditions, with a focus on quality tailoring and elegant cuts that use traditional Indian embroidery and are adorned in a chic, contemporary manner.

Embrooms collection, Blooms Shine is about an exquisite embroidery enhancing the delicacy of floral which gives freshness to one’s personality and creates a dreamy, cheerful aura. The Fun O Clock collection is for magnetic personalities, someone who attracts people with their unconventional style statement. Embrooms by Ketki Biyani has something for every fashionista, that is why the imaginative brand is a deserving recipient of the Golden Glory Award 2023.