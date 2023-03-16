Ketto India Marks National Crowdfunding Day By Raising Awareness Among The Youth—The Future Of Tomorrow

A journey started in 2012 with ambition and eyes full of dreams. With persistent efforts, Ketto today is Asia’s largest online crowdfunding platform.

Back then, Ketto India began a cause-driven journey to positively impact multiple lives. The firm celebrated its very first National Crowdfunding Day event on the 14th of March, 2023, and the company aims to continue the legacy of the crowdfunding day every year.

Kunal Kapoor, a well-known actor and the Co-founder of Ketto, was a part of the event and spoke about the value of crowdfunding. Upasana NGO owners Dipti Kashalkar and Saurabh Kashalkar, along with the change-maker social media influencers invited to the event, were able to expand their perspectives on fundraising.

‘A thought to initiate something that creates a huge impact on society could take a few seconds, but the execution demands dedication and energy. We began our journey with a positive mindset in order to not only push ourselves to be better but also to make a difference in people's lives.’ says Varun Sheth, CEO and Co-founder of Ketto India.

The event was informative, with panel discussions and a one-on-one session followed by a fun activity hosted by Vinay Kapari, the illusionist, to engage the audience. The aim was to establish awareness of crowdfunding among the youth and stakeholders.

‘What is important to us? Every small step towards a new and promising beginning! We think that the first person to start something good is always us; only we have the power to make a difference. As change is the only constant in the world, it is our responsibility to ensure that we don't just anticipate it but also put it into practice, added Kunal Kapoor, Actor and Co-founder of Ketto India.

About Ketto:

Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto’s primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact by targeting the social sector of the country.

The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. In the last decade, the brand has raised over INR 1,100 crores for various causes, with more than 5 million donors contributing to these campaigns.