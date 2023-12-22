Key Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2024: Spotlight on Cardano, XRP, and VC Spectra

Navigating the crypto future: Watch out for 2024's key players - Cardano (ADA), XRP (XRP), and VC Spectra (SPCT). Dive into the promising landscape shaping the next era of cryptocurrencies!

Cardano (ADA) experiences a rise in network activity. XRP (XRP) survives another year of being hounded by regulators. Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) is set to take DeFi by storm soon.

How has this favorable news affected the Cardano price prediction? Will 2024 be the year Ripple finally defeats the SEC? How will VC Spectra (SPCT) dominate DeFi? Let’s find out.

ADA Cardano News: TVL Crosses $300 Million

Cardano (ADA) has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies recently. The DeFi protocol has benefitted from the rallies while being lightly touched by the dips.

Analysts believe Cardano’s (ADA) surge has fuelled increased interest in its ecosystem. DeFiLlama’s data states that Cardano (ADA) recently crossed $300 million total value locked (TVL). This shows that investors are willing to use the ecosystem.

This willingness has translated to a consistent increase in daily active addresses, with Cardano (ADA) recording 77,000 active addresses in one day, the highest in five months. The favorable usage statistics have led to expert optimism about ADA and impacted the Cardano price prediction.

Analysts predict ADA might reach $2.99 in 2024 from its current price of $0.06. This Cardano price prediction is based on the expectation that the protocol’s network activity will even increase further in next year’s expected bull run.

This makes Cardano (ADA) one of the altcoins to watch.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Eyes Comprehensive Victory Over The SEC

XRP’s year has been defined by the legal tussle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple. The case began when the SEC accused Ripple, its CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and executive chairman Chris Larsen of selling $1.3 billion worth of XRP as unregistered securities.

However, Judge Analisa Torres, a judge in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, recently ruled that the sale of the tokens did not equate to the sale of investment contracts. Garlinghouse and Larsen were also cleared of wrongdoing, and the SEC’s appeal was struck out.

This partial victory boosted XRP crypto price past $0.80 before market forces intervened to pull it back down to $0.61.

However, a final decision on the case will be reached in four months. Analysts believe that if Ripple wins, XRP crypto price will experience a huge boost and vice versa.

Based on this, they predict that XRP crypto price might reach $1.70 in 2024 if the ruling favors Ripple.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Attracts DeFi Enthusiasts With Unique Offerings

Despite being new, VC Spectra (SPCT) has been added to the list of promising cryptocurrencies for 2024. This is a testament to VC Spectra’s (SPCT) potential, buttressed by its aim to transform how we invest in blockchain.

VC Spectra (SPCT) offers unfettered access to anyone interested in investing in the most promising blockchain investment opportunities. Access is obtained by the purchase of the VC Spectra (SPCT) token. Each token represents a share in VC Spectra’s (SPCT) investment portfolio and entitles the investor to regular dividends.

The excitement generated by this revolutionary idea helped the protocol to raise $2.4 million during its seed sale. It has also attracted many investors during the public presale.

Another reason VC Spectra (SPCT) is a crypto to watch in 2024 is its potential for massive surges. Since its presale began, the token has gained an astounding 862.5%, currently selling for $0.077/. Also, analysts predict the token will appreciate by over 100% during the presale.

Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) rewards token holders with access to exclusive new ICOs and voting rights. All the above combine to make VC Spectra (SPCT) the best new crypto to invest in.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”