Breaking News
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > Brand Media News > Khan Mairaj A role model for young boys in pursuit of their dreams

Khan Mairaj: A role model for young boys in pursuit of their dreams

Updated on: 29 June,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Khan Mairaj: A role model for young boys in pursuit of their dreams


Khan Mairaj is a 21 years old Indian fashion model and social media influencer from Mumbai . He is known for his huge following on many different platforms and his online Instagram presence. Mairaj has 126k followers on his Instagram account. He has had an affection for modelling since a very young age. Khan Mairaj decided to make a career in it.

 




When He was in child age he decided to become a popular fashion model and a social media influencer. When He first started to make proper use of his passion and talents, He was met with a lot of disappointment in the form of fraud. There were a lot of people out there who wanted to borrow money and not actually help him establish himself in the industry, yet He never lost hope. He always says that all credit of his success goes to his parents.


 

Not only this, he is presently serving her job in many events like campus, concert, exhibition, kids’ party, inauguration, corporate, etc. he is exceptionally good in performing arts along with modelling. What makes him stand out from the crowd is when he is on the stage he lives her role to the extent of stopping the time. Mairaj’s vision for success is not just limited to modelling, instead, he is also endeavouring to become a big fashion model in the coming future.

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK