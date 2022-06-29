Khan Mairaj: A role model for young boys in pursuit of their dreams

Khan Mairaj is a 21 years old Indian fashion model and social media influencer from Mumbai . He is known for his huge following on many different platforms and his online Instagram presence. Mairaj has 126k followers on his Instagram account. He has had an affection for modelling since a very young age. Khan Mairaj decided to make a career in it.

When He was in child age he decided to become a popular fashion model and a social media influencer. When He first started to make proper use of his passion and talents, He was met with a lot of disappointment in the form of fraud. There were a lot of people out there who wanted to borrow money and not actually help him establish himself in the industry, yet He never lost hope. He always says that all credit of his success goes to his parents.

Not only this, he is presently serving her job in many events like campus, concert, exhibition, kids’ party, inauguration, corporate, etc. he is exceptionally good in performing arts along with modelling. What makes him stand out from the crowd is when he is on the stage he lives her role to the extent of stopping the time. Mairaj’s vision for success is not just limited to modelling, instead, he is also endeavouring to become a big fashion model in the coming future.