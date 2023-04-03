Khoob Khao Vazan Ghatao, Unload By Asha Ashta Announces 17th Edition Of The 90 Days Weight Loss Challenge

Participants are losing up to 45 kg by eating Aloo Paratha, Rice-Daal, Rajma, Chhole, Pasta, Pizza, Noodles, Egg, Fish, Chicken, Mango, Banana, Lichee and more.

UnLOAD, the Women's Weight Loss Competition, is a phenomenon with a human touch. The Challenge runs live, with constant monitoring and mentoring, utilising an appropriate blend of everyday technologies, like WhatsApp and Zoom. Guru Asha Ashta has introduced the 17th edition of her Super Premium Weight Loss Challenge, e17UnLOAD, with a complete focus on normal regular meals. 14 of these Challenges have already been accomplished, and the 15th and 16th are now in process.

"The calorie concept of food and weight loss is merely a hypothetical idea that has been accountable for numerous diseases of women," stated Guru Asha Ashta, the UnLOAD Innovator, while making the announcement. "The Major Pillars of Excellent Health are Just Regular Normal Meals That Follow Nature's Laws." Weight Loss is just a wonderful consequence of this disciplined regimen. The secret to losing weight is to eat until your stomach is full. Every form of starvation causes the weight to rise. UnLOAD is largely concerned with three main issues: when to eat, what to eat, and how to eat. Weight Loss occurs when you take a proper meal at the Correct Time and in Correct Combination. UnLOAD has established and confirmed over time that just the Meal contributes 100% to Weight Loss. Every type of exercise, in whatever form, has no bearing on weight loss. Exercise does, however, play its part in toning and sculpting the body, but it has no role in Weight Loss," Asha said.

This Gamified Challenge, which is a Cash Prize Challenge, will begin on May 1, 2023. Enrollment is now available through April 20th, 2023. The Challenge includes Meal Plans for each day that are discussed in a series of live Zoom Webinars. There is a Workout Program that includes 3 live exercise sessions, 5 days a week, and includes Bikini Body Training, Vinyasa Yoga, Power Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing, Tabata, Zumba, Aerobics, Bollywood Dance, Masala Bhangra, and many other interesting physical activities.

Every day, each participant is observed, monitored, supervised, and counseled as required.

UnLOAD was founded in 2011 in Mumbai by Asha Astha Yoga, and it has now grown to include participants from more than 50 nations. UnLOAD is now a registered trademark and ISO 9001:0215 certified by IAS in the United States.

"There are no herbals, chemicals, pills, capsules, injections, powders, smoothies, or anything else in UnLOAD," Asha stated. I don't believe in calorie counting or portion management. I never use the term "carbohydrate." My "Eat More, Not Less" Meal Plans include Aloo Paratha, Rice-Daal, Pasta, Pizza, Hakka-Noodles, Aloo Tikki, Paav-Bhaji, Idli-Dosa, Momo, and many more delicious dishes. These are now established superfoods for weight loss after 14 editions of very successful 90 Day Weight Loss Challenges. With these regular typical meals, the individuals have lost up to 20.5 kg and lost up to 12" off their waistline."

"Millions of individuals throughout the world suffer from bad health, mostly owing to a lack of basic meal-related knowledge," Asha Ashta stated. “The UnLOAD routine teaches women to love food and, as a result, to recover from lifestyle diseases such as thyroid, diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, migraine, insomnia, and so on, as well as depression. Some people were entirely healed of these so-called “incurable" disorders. This program has profoundly changed not just their individual lives, but also the lives of all their family members."

"I'm giving the participants a never-before-seen practical experience to help them lose weight in an enjoyable way." Apart from their overall change, there are many monetary rewards of up to â¹150,000.00. The winner of e17UnLoad will get â¹60,000.00. The first and second runners-up will get â¹ 30,000/ and â¹ 20,000/, respectively." Asha mentioned. Each participant is evaluated based on a set of quantifiable objective metrics and a set of unambiguous eligibility and evaluation parameters, which are outlined on her website, https://www.ashaashta.com/.

Guru Asha Ashta is a Women’s Weight Loss Expert. Her mission is to Inspire, Influence, Impact, and Empower 10,000,000 Women to Achieve Freedom From Excess Weight and Live a Pain-Free Blissful Life Through Mindful Holistic Meals. During each year, she hosts 12 Prize Winning Weight Loss Challenges. She has written the 1 bestseller book "Freedom from Excess Weight."

Asha Astha regularly posts tips related to Meals, Health and Fitness on her Facebook page ‘Weight Loss with Asha Ashta’.