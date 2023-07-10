Khubani - Popular for its Nightlife scenes, now launched the new LUNCH MENU

Khubani after Conquering Delhi’s Nightlife has not launched the Most exciting Lunch sundowners at Khubani.

They are taking steps to make Delhi’s lunch scene equally exciting and a part of it has launched New Lunch menu, Baklawa specials and more. Excerpt in an interview with what makes Khubani the most desirable place of Delhi.

1) How The Idea of Khubani Originated?

As a creators' desire, we wanted to provide India with a singular dining experience that symbiotically combines international culinary pleasures with the rich spirit of Persian culture that led to the creation of Khubani. Driven by our vision, we meticulously produced every aspect of the business, from the delicately planned ambiance to the opulent chandeliers and gorgeous Persian rugs. At Khubani, the first Persian Bar in the nation, we wanted to create an experience where the visitors can submerge themselves in a compelling universe of myth and magic.

2) What Are The 5 Things That Make Khubani Unique?

Five things that make Khubani unique are:

Cultural fusion: Khubani offers a mesmerizing fusion of modern elegance and Persian wisdom that immerses visitors in a world where brilliant hues from many civilizations coexist together. Luxurious ambiance: Khubani is beautifully decorated in every nook and cranny with hand-selected antiques and artifacts brought in from all over the world, reflecting the exquisite beauty and craftsmanship of regal Persian culture. The level of detail produces a wonderfully hypnotic atmosphere. Diverse and Engaging Experiences: Khubani provides a selection of alluring activities to enchant its visitors. There is always something spectacular going on at Khubani, from mesmerizing Sufi music and breathtaking fire performances on Arabian evenings to vivacious Bollywood DJ nights and nostalgic throwback feelings during retro dinners. Elegant Sunday Brunch: Khubani's Sunday Brunch is a special occasion created to offer a relaxing and enjoyable experience. A variety of entertaining activities are scheduled throughout the day, allowing visitors to indulge in a lavish brunch. Specialty Cuisine: Khubani's in-house Turkish chefs create beautiful delicacies, offering a gourmet experience unlike any other. The flavors of Turkish food, including delicacies like the delectable 1.5m Adana kebab and wonderful desserts like Baklava, make customers' gastronomic trip even more memorable.

3) After conquering the nightlife of Delhi, you are now doing a lot with day time, please elaborate.

After making a significant impact on Delhi's nighttime scene, Khubani has increased the scope of its services to dominate the daytime scene as well. Khubani now offers lunchtime and sundowner meals, embracing the joys of culinary innovation. Each mouthful is painstakingly made with care and accuracy, providing the ideal fusion of delicious cuisine, beautiful drinks, and a regal atmosphere. Visitors may revel in special moments while taking in the daily live music performances.

Additionally, Khubani has elevated the idea of Sunday brunch. At Khubani, brunch is more than simply a delectable buffet. It has live food counters, delicious sweets, and authentic Turkish flavors that tempt the palate. Along with the delicious meal, live entertainment is provided for the visitors' enjoyment. These include stunning aerial acts and appearances by well-known cartoon characters. The idea is to create an immersive environment where visitors can unwind, savor the delectable food, and let their creativity fly via fun activities like painting on canvas, doll-making, gel art, and stone art. Khubani has evolved into a location that serves both the active nightlife aficionados and those looking for enjoyable daytime experiences by increasing its offerings to include lunchtime, sundowner meals, and the engaging Sunday brunch experience.

4) From Sufi nights to opera nights to sundowners to baklava, what’s the idea to launch boxes of baklava?

To provide customers the chance to savor and enjoy this exquisite Turkish dessert at their convenience, Khubani has introduced royal and artistic boxes of Baklava.

With its flaky pastry layers and hearty, sweet flavors, Baklava has won the hearts of many. By putting Baklava in boxes with a picture of Mr. Suresh Madan, the man himself on the box, Khubani makes it possible for customers to take this decadent dessert home or share it with friends, expanding the dining experience.

The introduction of Baklava boxes is consistent with Khubani's dedication to presenting distinctive culinary options and providing customers with special experiences. It enables people to indulge in the rich flavors of this well-loved dessert anytime they want and enjoy the true flavor of Turkish Baklava. The Baklava boxes provide a practical and delectable method for customers to experience Khubani's world-class Turkish delight, whether for personal enjoyment, giving, or sharing with loved ones.

5) Please share your expansion plans, new outlets, and their concepts.

We are excited about the initiatives we have coming up because we want to offer outstanding food and beverage alternatives while also enhancing experiences with new and original concepts. We have skillfully incorporated Irish motifs, Mughal and Rajasthani art forms, and traditional Indian crafts into the interior design of a project we are now hard at work on at Defence Colony.

Regarding our goals for growth, we anticipate starting more stores shortly. While we can't yet provide all the specifics, our major priority is still building distinctive locations that showcase many cultural influences and aesthetic trends.

6) You are two brothers running the show. How do you balance differences in your opinions or approaches?

We know that there will inevitably be disagreements in viewpoints and methods because we are two brothers running the business. We place a high value on open communication and locating common ground to balance these variances. For instance, when selecting the direction of Khubani, my brother Naresh favored continental alternatives for Delhi's residents whereas I wanted to concentrate on Turkish cuisine.

We choose to combine both concepts in our solution. We set up a separate Turkish kitchen and also served delicious foods from other continents. This compromise lets us broaden our consumer base and accommodate various demands, and it worked well!

Our key to balancing differing opinions lies in actively listening, considering the pros and cons, and striving for consensus. By embracing the strengths of our ideas and finding creative solutions, we maintain a harmonious working environment. Through effective collaboration, we continue to drive the success of our venture as brothers.