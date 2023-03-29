‘Khwaja Ji Tore Shaadi Main’ Fame Noushad Ali Khan Is A Blessing To Qawwali Lovers

His musical journey took a turn when he started playing Octopad not only in the parts of India but all around the world with different Qawwali Artists.

Born in 1987, in a small village on the outskirts of Maharashtra, singer Noushad Ali Khan embraced his musical roots by performing in his school from a very young age. Belonging to a musical background, Singer Noushad Ali khan grown up to listening various Qawwali maestros of all time.

His musical journey took a turn when he started playing Octopad not only in the parts of India but all around the world with different Qawwali Artists. He was privileged to showcase his artistic magic in across the globe, amongst which Mauritius was the first country he visited. He worked as a musician on various platforms and his main domain is qawwali world. His singing journey started under the guidance of his "Ustad Sher Ali Mer ali khan Sahab", renowned Sufi Maestros from Pakistan, whom Noushad met in the city of Amritsar, Punjab, while their visit to India.

At a very young age of 21, he was able to perform all over India. Living in Delhi he worked with various renowned Maestros such as Hans Raj Hans ji. Noushad developed a keen interest in Punjabi language while living in Punjab for a brief period in his life. He enhanced his Urdu and learnt Punjabi alongside. So his vocabulary is a perfect amalgamation of Urdu and Punjabi which is magical in its own.

Being a humble human, he has always thanked his companion Anwar Meer sahab in his musical journey. Anwar Sahab was a dholak player in the Qawwali world.

His musical journey has now reached Bollywood where he sang along with very popular singer Kailash kher for the upcoming movie ‘Hauslon ka Parinda ‘. Besides singing he also got a chance to compose the song for the same movie.

One of his most remarkable and unforgettable work belongs to his first musical album of eight songs, out of which ‘Khwaja ji tore Shaadi main’ has done impeccably well and reached upto 80 million views on various platforms.