Kicking off a Nationwide solo storytelling and poetry tour, dactylic Nidhi Narwal is spreading poetry in the air

In an amalgamation of stories, lyrics and emotions with a pinch of reality, Nidhi Narwal's choral poetry is doing rounds around the country.

Narwal, who embarked on a nationwide poetry recital tour on August 5, 2022, with her resident city Delhi, tour spans over a month of bringing a smile to audiences. The solo show covers mainland India bases with shows in capital cities and major hubs. This marks a golden addition to the young and upcoming poet's journey of bringing poetry back into people's everyday lives.

The tour, till now, has gone to major cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The next stop is the western state of Gujarat, where she has back-to-back shows in the cities of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Surat. Post which, she will be coming to Mumbai and turning east with shows in Indore and Bhopal. Continuing eastward, Narwal is all set to cover Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Bengal. In all, Nidhi is performing in eighteen cities performing live in twenty-two shows.

Her stories and poetry revolve around her real-life experiences and those around her. Through her poetry, the young yet choral poetry writer is pushing to gap the bridge surrounding our busy lives. Stories and poetry, for Nidhi, stay with people even in their happiest and loneliest hours. "We still reach out to our favourite song when we want to lighten our mood or the saddest song in our library when hearts have just been broken. It's the same with stories and poetry for me, " said Nidhi when asked about her inspiration and source. The solace of a well-knot story and well-crafted poetry leaves an impression on the human mind. With our lives taking an even busier route with each passing day, Nidhi hopes to bring the culture of literature and literary tastes.

Supporting her in this endeavour, Kalakaksh Talent House is giving wings to independent artists like Nidhi. Grateful for the opportunity and the public's response, she said, "The response has been kind and loving, and I am truly grateful. I wish to create a bigger space for storytellers, story lovers, writers, and poets. The survival of arts is the way to a live society, and I hope I can contribute to this journey."

Nidhi's next stop is in the cultural capital of Gujarat, Vadodara. Tickets for her show at the official website of Insider.

Kalakaksh Talent House

