Kids Around brings Michael Kors Kids to India

Sakshi Arora, CEO and Director, Kids Around India

Kids Around, is an international chain of multi-brand stores that brings various luxury brands under one roof. The store is located in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. It has labels like Hugo Boss, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Dkny and Paul Smith.

In India, branch of Kids Around is managed by Ms. Sakshi Arora. Being a mother of two, she understands the need for kids' fashion and thus, she brought Kids Around to India. She studied fashion design and later went on to pursue a degree in retail and entrepreneurship as well. She is a mom-preneur and enjoys multitasking business, family and friends. Travelling is her passion which has helped her to explore fashion trends and traditions and incorporate these into her enterprises. Her goal was to create a hand-picked curation of clothes from the best luxury brands under one roof.

“There are many kids wear brands in the fashion and luxury segment but the price gap is huge. To fill this gap with international labels like Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, and Karl Lagerfeld among others, I try to bring them under one roof with Kids Around,” said Sakshi Arora, CEO and director, Kids Around India.

Kids Around hosted an event, introducing Michael Kors kids in India. The collection of Michael Kors kids will be for girls, including both apparel and accessories. Sakshi Arora added, “MK kids summer collection is special because it has something for everyone. With its versatile and unique options, every piece can be mixed and matched to create a stylish yet comfortable outfit for our mini-fashionistas.”

The event was hosted by Mrs. Harpreeth Suri, famously known as ‘momwearsprada’ on Instagram. A DIY cupcake-making session was also coordinated by Ms. Anushi Chadha to facilitate interaction between renowned influencers.

The first collection for girls is set to debut in SS22, with items for ages 4 to 14. For its first drop, pieces draw inspiration from the Michael Kors women’s collection, including a range of branded activewear, jersey dresses and fleece skirts. It will also involve swimwear, backpacks and cross-body bags that incorporate the brand’s signature print.