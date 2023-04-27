Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death
Court allows Sukesh to buy cake for wife's birthday from prison bakery
Family members meet arrested 'Waris de Punjab' activists in Assam's Dibrugarh
Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12
Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Kiran Javeri gives a celestial performance in Glen Barrettos film GODWOMAN

Kiran Javeri gives a celestial performance in Glen Barretto’s film “GODWOMAN”

Updated on: 27 April,2023 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Kiran Javeri is known for her performance as a shy girl in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Shahrukh Khan Starrer Badshah. She has been winning hearts with an award-winning performance in the short film “GODWOMAN” directed by Glen Barretto.

Kiran Javeri gives a celestial performance in Glen Barretto’s film “GODWOMAN”

Kiran Javeri was seen in Aamir Khan Starrer cult film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar


GODWOMAN is a radical eye-opener film about how we should trust ourselves and our strength instead of being emotionally dependent on any Godwoman/Godman.


When quipped, the JJWS girl Kiran Javeri, who plays the Godwoman, says, “When I heard the script, I was excited as it touches a Global topic which speaks of vulnerability in every human being. When a person is going through tough times, it is at these times when we surrender and turn to and believe the Godmen / Godwomen.



Besides knowing Glen Barreto for so long, it was comfortable and easy. He is an excellent director and a very dear friend.”


With a beautiful smile, Kiran concludes, “I hope the audience gives the film immense love and appreciation. I am sure many may relate to the movie. 

Director Glen Barretto says, “The short narrative is a mirror of human emotions which raises the question if the Godwomen practice what she preaches. Kiran, an excellent artist, was my first choice to do justice to this complex character and Kiran, as Godwoman, has done complete justice. The film carries a very powerful and relevant message. The producers wanted the movie’s message to reach a maximum number of people globally, so we decided to release it on their channel on YouTube, which is free to view and is streaming now.”

Godwoman is now streaming on Youtube and winning people’s hearts with its beautiful story and message. 

 

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK