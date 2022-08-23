Breaking News
Kiren Sandhu Designer (KSD): An endeavour from a budding fashion designer of Punjab and Canada

Kiren Sandhu Designer is an endeavour from a budding fashion designer residing in the punjab and Canada from suits to Lehengas, heavy Duppatas to western outfits, ‘Kiren Sandhu Designer’ offers a huge variety of brilliantly designed outfits.

Kiren Sandhu designer says as a designer, it is my prerogative to preserve my heritage and create designs that reflect our contemporary Punjab. Kiren sandhu’s clothes derive heavily from the traditional patterns and forms of clothing but there is a significant appeal that makes them relatable today. "The inimitable craft practices of punjab are getting acknowledged globally. Many home grown labels are making their way to the International ramp.


 

The designers in Punjab have so much to offer" affirms Kiren Sandhu designer. Kiren Sandhu designer’s design aesthetics are not limited to any particular region. Kiren Sandhu is exponentially working on catering to the audience that enjoys cross-cultural ethos in their dressing sense. Kiren Sandhu designer is committed to make big waves with her promising and enticing work.


