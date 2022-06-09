Kirti Singh: One of the brightest and most creative minds, doing exceedingly well in the social media world

Kirti Singh manages her IT job as a senior financial analyst at EY and travels the world to create compelling content on social media.

Kirti Singh

Isn’t it amazing to know and learn about all those people and professionals who bring in their unique ideas and visions to take forward their respective industries? Well, innumerable such talented beings have made their name across the world as professionals and experts in their fields still, there are a few rare gems who stand apart, creating a successful career, not in one, but in multiple other fields and make their mark in all that they wish to do in their careers. Kirti Singh did the same and emerged as one of the brightest and most creative minds and souls in the social media world.

Interestingly, Kirti Singh already manages her position as a senior financial analyst at EY. While doing that, she also takes time to create compelling travel content on her social media as a one-of-a-kind travel influencer. She is currently doing her professional degree course and is a CMA (inter) student, but she is also quite passionate for writing, which has today turned her into a content writer, writing for articles, and motivational captions, while also working towards writing her book. The 1994-born from Jharkhand always loved reading novels and travelling, and for her love for the same, she became a travel content creator and a content writer.

Her videos and content exude her passion for traveling. She shares her experiences of the places she visits, the hotels or properties she stays at, and creates informative reels and content on the same, aiming to spread more positivity, motivation, and happiness, among others. Her travel experiences have made her learn not just about the places she has visited thus far but also about the people, their cultures, and much more. Kirti Singh's honesty and authenticity in her work have what brought her so far in her career.