Klub joins hands with Oxyzo to facilitate 100 crores to digital SMEs across India

Klub, India’s leading Revenue Based Financing platform, today announced that it has partnered with Oxyzo Financial Services Private Limited, a tech-enabled smart financing solution provider, to disburse ₹100 crores to support digital SMEs. The ₹100 crores fund will be deployed to enable SME-lending across India to provide fast, founder-friendly, and flexible funding.

Oxyzo is a tech-enabled company with a deep understanding of SMEs’ business needs. Aiming to transform small and medium enterprises into large, the company offers credit solutions that are customised to help SMEs expand their operations, increase revenue, and improve their profit margins. Oxyzo, which became a Unicorn earlier this year, has grown to an AUM of $350 million with a 100% Y-o-Y growth and wants to focus on the new age segment along with traditional lending and has partnered with Klub for the same. The company has cumulatively disbursed over $2.6 billion across 40,000+ nodes.

Prashant Roy Sharma, Head - Capital Markets & Structured Finance, Oxyzo said, “Oxyzo has always believed in partnering with companies that are constantly looking to help scale small and medium enterprises into large companies and Klub’s vision perfectly aligns with the same. With this fund, we together aim to provide flexible working capital to 250+ SMEs across stages. We are pleased to partner with Klub as this partnership will further increase our coverage of merchants in the market and offer new age digital products to our existing customers.”

Through this partnership, digital SMEs will be able to avail Revenue Based Financing upto â¹3 Crores through the Klub platform. Klub provides SMEs with scalable capital and has completed 450+ investment rounds for its SME partners as they scale. The company’s investment platform combines financial product innovation, deep data-driven analytics, high-frequency collections, and community engagement.

Sudharsan Venkatkrishnan, Vice President, Klub, said “We are delighted to partner with Oxyzo as this will deepen the range of capital offerings to SMEs on our platform. Integrated deeply with Klub, this partnership is a small dent in a larger market that we envisage. We are on track to facilitate â¹1000 crores of disbursements this year and our partnership with Oxyzo further strengthens our ability in the right direction.”

Klub aims to deliver not just a platform-based approach but also to take these capital offerings to our embedded capital partners and offer more options to brands. The company is now on the path to provide capital solutions at scale via every platform that supports digital SMEs. To know more, visit www.klubworks.com

About Oxyzo

Oxyzo Financial Services, a tech-enabled smart financing platform which provides cash flow based working capital financing solutions to SMEs, Mid Corporates in the traditional and emerging new age sectors of the economy. The Company has done cumulative disbursements of US$ 2.6 Bn across 40K+ nodes till date and leveraged this data warehouse to build a differentiated tech-enabled supply chain and embedded finance marketplace that aims to solve for the broader under penetration of formal credit in India’s broader economy. Oxyzo has an AUM of US$ 360 Mn and is rated A+ by ICRA and CARE. Oxyzo recently announced its $200mn Series A raise led by Alpha Wave and co-led by Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, Creation Investments.

About Klub

Klub, India’s leading Revenue Based Financing platform, provides flexible funding up to Rs. 30 crores to digital businesses and SMEs with recurring revenues. Based out of Bangalore, the company in partnership with leading NBFCs, HNIs, Financial Institutions, and its own SEBI registered fund provides growth capital to digital businesses. Klub offers different capital structures for businesses across all stages (early, growth & late) for recurring marketing, inventory, and capex expenses. The company has deployed more than 450 investment rounds enabling growth for 250+ brands across India to date. Klub raised $20 million in seed funding from Sequoia Capital India's Surge, US-based Alter Global, Japan-based GMO Venture Partners and 9Unicorns in 2021. For more information, visit www.klubworks.com