Know how Bajaj Finance fixed deposit can help you get higher FD rates and grow your money

Fixed deposit is a secure investment choice that aids in growing your savings. You can set aside a sizeable sum of money for a specific period of time and earn interest on the principal sum.

With a fixed deposit, one can grow their savings with little risk and avoid being affected by market volatility. In light of this, many have found fixed deposits to be one of the most reliable investment instruments. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a reliable product that provides generous returns on deposits as well as safety of deposit.

Read on to learn why making an investment in a Bajaj Finance FD is a wise choice for the upcoming fiscal year.

1. Higher returns on your investment

With Bajaj Finance you can start investing with just Rs. 15,000 for a tenure of 12 to 60 months. For a tenure of 60 months, senior citizens get FD rates of 7.75% p.a. and for customers below 60 years the FD rates are 7.50% p.a. When a deposit is made, the rate is fixed. It is unrelated to how the market is performing. It can assist in effectively achieving financial goals by helping investments match those aims. Using the FD calculator on the official website, one can estimate their returns prior to investing.

2. Special tenures for higher rates

Apart from the regular tenures, Bajaj Finance offers special tenures for 18,22,30, 33,39 and 44 months. These tenures offer higher FD rates. Maximum rates of 7.95% p.a. for senior citizens and 7.70% p.a. for customers below 60 years of age are offered for a tenure of 44 months.

Given below are tables that depict your returns on an investment of Rs. 7 lakh for varying tenures.

FD returns for a senior citizen investor

Tenure (in months) FD rates (in p. a.) Interest earnings Total earnings 18 7.25% Rs. 77,489 Rs. 7,77,489 20 7.05% Rs. 84,168 Rs. 7,84,168 22 7.35% Rs. 97,202 Rs. 7,97,202 33 7.55% Rs. 1,55,119 Rs. 8,55,119 44 7.95% Rs.2,26,647 Rs. 9,26,647 60 7.75% Rs. 3,16,680 Rs. 10,16,680

FD returns for an investor below 60 years of age

Tenure (in months) FD rates (in p. a.) Interest earnings Total earnings 18 7.00% Rs. 74,772 Rs. 7,74,772 20 6.80% Rs. 81,118 Rs. 7,81,118 22 7.10% Rs. 93,802 Rs. 7,93,802 33 7.30% Rs. 1,49,664 Rs. 8,49,664 44 7.70% Rs.2,18,803 Rs. 9,18,803 60 7.50% Rs. 3,04,941 Rs. 10,04,941

3. Assurance of security and safety with the highest ratings

The highest safety ratings for the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit are CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA (Stable). This feature is particularly crucial in an unstable economy when changes in the market can result in the loss of your capital. However, you can invest safely and promptly receive both your dividend and your initial investment with the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

4. Small monthly investment option

With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can also invest in FDs on a monthly basis starting at little Rs. 5,000 under the SDP plan. This enables you to start the process of increasing your wealth even if you do not have a sizable savings account. A standard fixed deposit can be purchased using an SDP in a similar manner. The appropriate Fixed deposit rates are determined by the monthly market rates. You can obtain the returns necessary to benefit from SDPs' financial security in the future with careful preparation utilising the FD calculator.

With all these advantages of the Bajaj Finance FD, you may safeguard the future while focusing on the present. Enjoy a quick, straightforward, and simple online investment process, and don't forget to use the FD calculator to plan your investment. To increase your wealth Open FD today and earn higher FD rates.