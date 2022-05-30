Know More About Pragati Tiwari's Inspiring Journey as An Actress and Fashion Influencer

Pragati Tiwari started her journey as a model and content creator years ago and it's just not about content; she is a trendsetter who flawlessly influences followers through fashion skills and is a famous actress.

Pragati Tiwari

India has seen vigorous growth in the fashion industry in the last few years. There has been a huge blast of fashion and modeling opening doors as a profession. With this, many individuals are associating their career and trying to join the modeling and fashion industry. In that one such person, Pragati Tiwari has cleared all her boundaries and has stepped forward. With huge followers, she has gained popularity on various social media channels and has already stepped in the Bollywood industry.

Chandigarh resident, Pragati Tiwari is a rising actress, fashion model, Instagram star, YouTube comedian, and social media influencer. When she started her journey in 2019, she had her complete focus on fashion trends and her career in modeling. With her extreme knowledge and complete dedication to modeling; she started by collaborating with different reputed brands. With 1.6 million followers she is currently trending on Instagram.

At the age of 23 years, she has already gained huge fame and believes in inspiring those who are looking to enter the fashion industry. While talking about it she quoted, “I believe that every person should follow their dreams and work on them. The fashion industry in India is growing rapidly and in order to maintain the pace, it is important to follow the latest trends. I always try to stay interactive with my fans as much as possible to help them and to guide them with the latest trends.”

She also manages her presence on YouTube. Her latest track ‘Raatan Teriyaan’ in which she started as an actress gained more than 7.7million views and ‘Classmate’ with 37 million views. She’s been working with many celebrities and is already a part of various photoshoots. Asking about her life and work she added, “it is important to manage time between personal and professional life. Both play important role in each person's life. The growth is always a result of a commitment to excellence and focused efforts”

With her popularity on Instagram, many followers are already inspired by her stylish looks. She enjoys traveling a lot, you will find various reels and stories of her outdoor shoots in various countries. Being an influencer, she also grabbed the attention of many notable brands, artists, and photographers around the world. Pragati Tiwari is truly an inspiring young actress reflecting on her life journey and skills through the windows of social media.

Please visit the link - https://instagram.com/i.am.pragati?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=