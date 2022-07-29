Koinage Records : A budding music label with a promising catalogue.

Music is said to be the language of the soul. Things which our words cannot express, music expresses them by weaving them into melodious tunes and heartfelt lyrics. In today’s world, there are several ways through which music composed by our favourite artists reaches our ears.

One such medium is music labels. Let’s talk about a music label that was started in the middle of the pandemic, in the year 2020, Koinage Records.

The label was started with the idea to bring forward music catering to every mood and genre and bring forth various artists across the country. Starting amidst lockdown, the record label has managed to expand its catalogue to over 100 songs from romantic to heartbreak, Indie to Punjabi Pop. In addition to this, Koinage Records has diversified the company into four separate labels producing music specific to a particular niche - Namah by Koinage for curating devotional music, Selekt by Koinage for featuring Indie music, Unfiltered by Koinage for creating regional music, particularly Haryanvi, and Koinage Records being the label for the commercial Punjabi and Hindi songs.

The type of songs and projects this label has curated in this short span of two years, with COVID-19 disrupting the operations by frequent lockdowns and restrictions is commendable. Koinage Records started its journey in 2020 with the release of Mashallah by Diesby and Ladka Baimaan by Shreya Sharma and recently, the song “Dupatta”, by the same singers was featured in the blockbuster movie Jug Jug Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan.

Keeping up with the changing tastes of the people, this music label is constantly experimenting and introducing new genres to its catalogue. Their recent track, Kamm Koi Na by the Landers made social media go crazy- with people on Instagram making over 215 thousand reels and still counting. Another song released by the label, Dholna by Sona Mahapatra and Neeraj Shridhar made to the list of Top 20 songs played in India on Radio during that time. The brides were also seen dancing to its tunes during their Sangeet and Mehndi ceremony along with their bridesmaids.

Koinage Records, during its journey, realized the importance of promoting homegrown artists who have the potential to create songs that will strike the right chords in the hearts of the audiences. And this became the motivation behind launching their Indie label in November 2021, Selekt by Koinage. Through Selekt, the label has discovered hidden talents like Anupam Mukherjee, Bindas Bidu, and Sanam Malik, who are creating beautiful music. Few of the tracks by artists Suzonn and Vismay Patel have also made their way to the popular Indie India playlist by Spotify India.

Devotional songs form the core of Indian society and one may find several households in the country starting their day with religious chants and ending it with evening artis or bhajans. Koinage Records launched Namah by Koinage, featuring songs by key and prominent artists like Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Babul Supriyo, and Anup Jalota, who have curated several devotional songs from traditional bhajans to various chants.

The label has also tapped into the hot industry of Haryanavi music with Unfiltered by Koinage, launching its collection of Haryanvi songs from renowned artists like Masoom Sharma, AK Jatti, and Renuka Panwar, and Manisha Sharma who have given several hit songs.

Talking about the journey of the music label, Ramit Bhat, Director of Koinage Records added, "It still feels like yesterday when we were juggling to shoot among repeated shutdown and restrictions in the pandemic period, and now we have released over 100 songs. Although this is just the beginning, and now we are working day and night with the double dedication to deliver more promising projects with artists across the country or songs that will be loved by people."

Koinage Records has prospered significantly and has released several tracks for music lovers, making them dance, cry, love, and smile. With the growth shown in the past two years, despite struggling with the restrictions imposed during the pandemic period, the record label shows great potential for the future. With several releases lined up, it will be very interesting and exciting to see the kind of content Koinage Records has in store for its audience.

All the songs released by Koinage Records and other labels can be streamed on all the major streaming platforms and its YouTube Channels.