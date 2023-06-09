Komal Pawaskar: Mastering Acting And Making Waves In Mega Brand Campaigns

“My pursuit of an acting career is fueled purely by my love for the craft and not just the glamourous appeal associated to it” she said.

Komal Pawaskar

In the glamorous world of showbiz, one budding actor is determined to carve her own path to success. Introducing Komal Pawaskar, who has left no stone unturned in her pursuit. Komal has already made her mark by appearing in ad campaigns for leading brands such as Kama Ayurveda, Raymond, and Reliance to name a few. However, her ambitions reach far beyond the world of commercials. Komal has set her sights on becoming an actor who can effortlessly command the trust of directors.

Having mastered six forms of dance, including Jazz Funk, Commercial Hip Hop, Belly Dance, Kathak, Salsa, and Bollywood, this gorgeous woman is also a trained Rifle Shooter and Horse Rider! But Komal has not done this only for the glitz and glam that come with this profession.

“My pursuit of an acting career is fueled purely by my love for the craft and not just the glamourous appeal associated to it” she said. "By devoting considerable time and energy, I have learnt and refined many skills, which has equipped me with the ability to say yes to any commendable role I am approached with. I am determined to leave no room for limitations."

But Komal's pursuit of excellence doesn't end there. One of the crucial milestones in her journey was her venture into the world of theatre. Starting at a tender age, she devoted her early years to acting in various stage productions. She adds "Throughout my time in the theatre, I fearlessly undertook a range of roles, persistently exploring the expanse of my acting capabilities." Her thirst for knowledge led her to the prestigious New York Film Academy, where she deepened her understanding of the craft of acting and filmmaking through workshops and in-camera training. While continuing her studies and pursuing theatre, she worked as an assistant in casting, balancing various roles to gain valuable insights from a young age.

When asked about her extensive training and balancing act, Komal revealed her intentions. "My aim is to be an actor in whom a director can place unwavering trust. Today, I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with exceptional storytellers for versatile narratives. I am prepared to embrace the challenges that lie ahead." she says with big dreams and a firm conviction in her eyes. On her future plans, Komal reveals “There are a few scripts I am being considered for but nothing is concrete as of now”