Komal Thacker, a first Gujarati Actress, sparkled in Cannes

Brand Media News

Updated on: 31 May,2022 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Komal Thacker is a top Gujarati actress who has also acted in Bollywood movies. Not just the big screen, she has made her way to the small screen, which is Television, by doing the top Hindi primetime shows

Komal Thacker


We have seen many artists & Celebrities from various industries visiting Cannes Film Festival.

But it was the first time that a Gujarati Industry actress 'Komal Thacker' graced the platform of Cannes with her presence.




After speaking with Komal in an interview, we learned that appearing at Cannes is one of her dreams. And when she got the opportunity this year, she couldn't say no to it.

Besides acting, she is also known for her fashion sense & style. At Cannes, Komal was seen in an Indian Saree, looking glamorous. At the Gala night event, she wore a gorgeous red gown.

Making all of us here in India proud, we congratulate Komal Thacker on the benchmark she has set for the Gujarati Film Industry.

