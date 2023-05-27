Breaking News
Komal Thacker Shines Bright at Cannes Film Festival for the Second Year in a Row

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Komal Thacker's undeniable talent and captivating on-screen presence have propelled her into the international spotlight, establishing her as a formidable force in the entertainment industry.

Komal Thacker, the renowned Indian actress, dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row(The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival). She was the sole representative from the Gujarati film industry to grace the red carpet, solidifying her trailblazing status.


Expressing her gratitude, Thacker said, "I am honored to represent my country, the Gujarati film industry, and the global film community on this remarkable stage."


Her exquisite gown is designed by Fouad Sarkis from Istambul, Turkey, jewelry is by Mona Fine Jewellery from Dubai.


Komal Thacker's undeniable talent and captivating on-screen presence have propelled her into the international spotlight, establishing her as a formidable force in the entertainment industry.

Her exceptional journey at Cannes serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and filmmakers worldwide. With her impeccable style and determination, Thacker continues to make waves, leaving fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting her next move.

