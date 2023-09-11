Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Kulli The Power Of Devil Motion Poster Ruling Internet Akhil Parashar With Dark Horror And Vardan Singh With Terrifying Music

Kulli: The Power Of Devil Motion Poster Ruling Internet, Akhil Parashar With Dark Horror And Vardan Singh With Terrifying Music

Updated on: 11 September,2023 03:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Advertorial | advertorial@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

In a groundbreaking move that has left the world of horror cinema astir, the motion poster for the upcoming spine-chiller, 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil,' has descended upon the scene, setting off shockwaves and raising eyebrows for its daring take on gender equality within the genre.

Kulli: The Power Of Devil Motion Poster Ruling Internet, Akhil Parashar With Dark Horror And Vardan Singh With Terrifying Music

Kulli


 


This motion poster, which has taken the internet by storm, delivers spine-tingling visuals that promise an unparalleled cinematic rollercoaster ride into the realms of fear and suspense. Directed by the enigmatic Akhil Parashar, the film is poised to venture into uncharted territory, focusing on a transgender character's harrowing journey and their unrelenting dissatisfaction with the hand they've been dealt. The tagline, "The Story of someone who is not satisfied with whoever he is born!" teases a narrative that challenges societal norms and dares to push the boundaries of terror.



The haunting musical score, composed by the immensely talented Vardan Singh, is set to heighten the eerie ambiance of 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil.' Music has always played a pivotal role in the horror genre, and Vardan Singh's contribution promises to take it to spine-chilling heights. The lyrics, penned by Azeem Shirazi, Sahil Sultanpuri, and Anjaan Sagri, add depth to the narrative with their dark and unsettling verses.

Naseem Ahmad's cinematography presents a visual feast, offering tantalizing glimpses of the film's chilling and exquisitely shot scenes. The art direction by Ajit Kashyap and the heart-pounding action sequences, orchestrated by Shekhawat Hussain, are poised to infuse intrigue and fear into the storyline.

Behind the scenes, Joy Chopra, the production manager, and the relentless media and PR team at Bollywood Mascot have been laboring tirelessly to ensure that 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil' receives the attention it richly deserves. The motion poster, crafted by Saumil Patel and digitally enhanced by Sanjay Gupta, is a testament to the innovative and thought-provoking approach taken in promoting this controversial yet intriguing horror spectacle.

As 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil' boldly prepares to challenge societal norms and delve into the unexplored horrors faced by transgender individuals, the film promises to ignite discussions and debates that could forever alter the way we view the horror genre. Brace yourselves for a cinematic experience that dares to cross boundaries and shed light on the uncharted territories of fear. Stay tuned for more updates as 'Kulli: The Power of Bull' confronts societal norms head-on and emerges as a trailblazing horror film for the ages.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK