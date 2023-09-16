Kumar Ganesan; Storyteller, Bestselling Author and Food Story Pioneer.

A collection of 9 short stories, Love Storywallah is an attempt to decode the mystery that surrounds the word ‘Love’.

A title conferred upon him at a young age for his innate abilities to spin stories on the go, Kumar Ganesan’s journey to become a published author is very inspirational.

ADVERTISEMENT

A copywriter, brand guardian, certified leadership coach Kumar over the last 3 years has won global hearts with his two books “Storywallah” and recently released “Love Storywallah” both of which are an endearing collection of short stories.

A collection of 9 short stories, Love Storywallah is an attempt to decode the mystery that surrounds the word ‘Love’. Each of his tale explore a tale on love in a manner that is original, fresh and opens up a new perspective on human relation. Some stories here warm you, some delight you within, some sting you like a tight slap and some leave you stunned.

Love Storywallah is a sequel to the authors first book Storywallah which received the most 5-star reviews and continues to warm the hearts of readers across India. Kumar is also the country’s only food story writer whose Instagram handle Storywallah80 is followed by over a million people following his everyday story under the title Breakfast Tales. The handle features over 450 unique stories that revolve around food. His unique achievement has earned him a place in the ‘Iconic Book Of Records’ for Pioneering Food Storywriting on Instagram.