Kumar World set to achieve growth with adding 2.5 million Sq. Ft. year on year to their existing kitty of 4.2 Mn Sq. Ft. of on-going projects in Pune

The group has already delivered over 20 million sq. ft to its customers over 5 decades in business.

Rajas Jain, MD of Kumar World

Kumar World which has a legacy of 55+ years in the real estate industry of Pune and are renowned for their thoughtfully constructed and quality residential projects. Currently in FY 2022-2023 they have more than 12 on-going projects in Pune with a total built up area of more than 4.2 million sq. Ft. Their projects are seeing a great response from customers with most of them already selling upwards of 50% inventory on the launch. The group has set itself an ambitious sales target across its portfolio of projects this financial year, which it hopes to achieve through a combination of continued sales momentum in its ongoing projects, along with further project launches.

Speaking on the success, Rajas Jain, MD of Kumar World says ‘’ The satisfaction of building homes for more than 35,000 families thus far is unparalleled. We are optimistic on our upcoming commercial and especially residential projects maintaining a key focus towards functionality, top-notch amenities, convenience, features and affordability. With the rapid growth of our current projects in budget, aspirational, and luxury segments, we are boosting the Kumar World presence with offering premium and affordable homes while establishing our suburban footprint in Pune’’

The developer has 12 ongoing projects and most of them are nearly sold-out. The projects namely, Kumar Palaash, Kumar Sanctum, and Kumar Pebble Park have witnessed sells of more than 70% of its inventory on an average, combined. Pebble Park project at Handewadi which comprises of 13 buildings is already 88% sold out with more than 550 families. With world class amenities like swimming pools, football, and basketball courts, with total recreational area of 4.5 acres, this 2 BHK residential project provides residents with easy connectivity to prime locations like Magarpatta and Undri. Kumar Palaash located in Wadgaonsheri is a 2-acre project with 2 BHK residential apartments. This project has filled up 84% of its inventory and one of the contributing factors to this stellar response is its proximity to locations like Kharadi and Kalyani Nagar. Kumar Sanctum is a 4.5-acre luxury development in Baner. With 3.5 and 4.5 BHK houses and located in the cusp of all the happening places like Balewadi High Street, and IT offices. Kumar Sanctum is an address for those who have

reached success. All homes are nestled in one of the most idyllic and well-planned locations in Pune. Offering the High Lifestyle Quality Index, Kumar World evaluates parameters ranging from space, community, quality of construction, location, and security for its customers.

ABOUT KUMAR WORLD

Kumar World has a legacy of more than 50 years in the real estate industry with quality driven projects to its name with a high standard of excellence. Spearheaded by the visionary Managing Director, Mr. Rajas Jain, the company has delivered homes to more than 35,000 happy families. With quality, integrity, respect, appropriate labour practices at the helm of the business value system, Kumar World, is on a mission to create ideal residential and commercial spaces.

Mr. Jain has transformed the business by applying innovation, best practices, steadfast processes and organizational transformations to achieve delivery of 25+ million square feet of built construction and more than 125 completed projects, thus far. The footprint of customer centric spaces by Kumar World are spread across cities like Bangalore and Mumbai alongside Pune.