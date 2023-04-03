Kurapati Neelima a Digital Strategist wins National Recognition in 2023

Her wealth of experience in the field of marketing and strategy comes from her involvement in diverse and extensive projects across start-ups, real-estate firms, and government organizations.

Kurapati Neelima is a leading digital strategist that showcases expertise across varying fields involving digital marketing strategies, social media campaigns, creating engaging content, and analyzing metrics to augment and refine her marketing efforts.

With years of experience under her belt, Mrs. Neelima is an industry frontrunner and an embodiment of hard work, perseverance, and resilience. Besides her contribution towards optimizing digital strategies and marketing campaigns, she is also the Vice President of Vidyardi Institution Pvt. Ltd.

Her wealth of experience in the field of marketing and strategy comes from her involvement in diverse and extensive projects across start-ups, real-estate firms, and government organizations. Mrs. Kurapati Neelima holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from JNTU Hyderabad and a specialization in embedded systems and design from the MS Ramaiah School of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru. She also obtained a PGDBA in Finance from Symbiosis Pune.

With a zeal to transform the marketing game, Mrs. Neelima’s unique blend of technical knowledge, business acumen, and communication skills, alongside her expertise, has been instrumental in helping her clients achieve their goals.

Mrs. Neelima kickstarted her career as an Assistant Director of Media Relations at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). During her tenure with government clients, she marketed new government establishments and breakthroughs not just via traditional marketing channels but also social media marketing channels, gaining rampant traction and recognition.

Ever since her first project, Mrs. Neelima has consistently upskilled herself and implemented her knowledge to further her experience in the digital marketing field. With her resilience, knowledge, and success, she is now a trusted advisor to clients from different industries and walks of life.

Mrs. Neelima’s prowess isn’t limited just to domestic clients because she has worked with leading organisations and standalone international clients as well. Her realm of expertise involves SEO, SEM, SMM, SMO, ORM and content strategy through the power of digitisation.

Thanks to her keen eye for detail and strategic thinking, Mrs. Neelima’s portfolio has a proven track record of helping her clients leverage the power of the internet and digital assets to achieve varying marketing objectives. She also has the fine ability to analyze and interpret data for her clients to help them tap into their target audience to induce maximum marketing impact.

Over the years, Mrs. Neelima has cemented her place as an accomplished digital strategist, leading various marketing campaigns and being an indispensable asset to every organization’s marketing team.

Not just in terms of client recognition, Mrs. Neelima’s excellence is recognized by industry thought leaders and the media, as she has won multiple awards and accolades for her contributions in this field.

Mrs. Neelima recently won the Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad, in Digital Strategist Category* from Business Mint in Hyderabad. She won the Indian Iconic Women of the Year – Excellence Contribution into Digital Strategies from the Indian Icon Awards in Bengaluru.

She just got two other prestigious awards, which include the Most Innovative Women Digital Strategist of the Year* by Global Business Achievement Awards and The Lady behind the Digital Growth 2023 award by Business Connect . She received both of these awards in the country’s national capital, New Delhi.

Mrs. Neelima has been at the forefront of leveraging technology not just to drive growth but also to improve the overall business performance for the better. Being a digital strategist, she plays a critical role in helping organizations create new competitive advantages with the power of the internet and technology. Her expertise has helped her clients stay ahead of the curve, harnessing the power of emerging technologies and trends.

As a woman, Mrs. Neelima is a leading example that nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it. She wants to pave the way for the next generation of female strategists, marketers, and entrepreneurs who want to break down the walls and establish their independence by themselves.

Mrs. Neelima comes from a family with a background in medicine and engineering. So, it isn’t surprising that she emulates a passion for combining creativity, strategic thinking, and logic. Following her graduation, she married her business-loving husband, and the couple is proud parents to two beautiful children. Her husband’s unwavering support is the perfect testament to the phrase, “Behind every successful WOMAN, there is a MAN.”

Not only does Mrs. Neelima successfully balance her family life with her career, but her talent and skills have also established her as a leading enigma. From following market trends to be the reason behind several, Mrs. Neelima has proven herself as an effective team player for all her clients to date.

With the wave of success that Mrs. Neelima is building on, it isn’t surprising that her name is gaining prominence and recognition across the country and on a global scale. She is poised to make even more significant contributions in this field and climb new heights in her career.

As Mrs. Neelima says, “Life is too short to limit your chances. "Take risks, face challenges, and create a force to be reckoned with.”