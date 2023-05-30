Labdhi Lifestyle announces Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs)

Has signed with Carta to ensure end-to-end equity management solutions. Formulation of the ESOP strategy is core to the Company’s ethos of creating value across all key stakeholders.

Labdhi Lifestyle, a first-generation and premium real estate developer focussed on MMR, has recently announced the launch of its Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). To ensure end-to-end equity management solutions, the company has signed up with Carta. Formulation of the ESOP strategy is core to the company’s ethos of creating value across all key stakeholders. Labdhi Lifestyle has a tech start-up-like culture that provides employees with an open environment that is conducive to taking on the responsibility to have a lasting impact and an opportunity to create value for employees across the spectrum.

The ESOP program will be highly beneficial to Labdhi Lifestyle's employees. It will give them an opportunity to partake in the Company’s growth plan while providing them with a sense of ownership, engagement, and inclusivity; the rollout of the ESOP program will be completed in the next two quarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle, said, “The ESOP program is a major milestone in our journey to ensure employee motivation, retention, and loyalty. We value our employees and believe that this initiative will allow them to become further invested in the company’s culture, growth, and success."

“We are excited to welcome this new era of employee ownership and celebrate each employee’s stake in our success! “ Mr Jain added.

The company believes that this move will add to its positive work culture. Additionally, the program will increase their financial inclusivity, giving them an equal opportunity to benefit from the company’s growth and success.

Labdhi Lifestyle has partnered up with Carta, a renowned provider of Equity Management Solutions, to provide its employees with a comprehensive ESOP experience. Carta provides industry-leading services for ESOP Advisory, Valuation, and Governance and boasts an impressive client roster comprising of iconic companies such as Zomato, Pine Labs, and Ola.

This collaboration will ensure Labdhi Lifestyle's ESOP program is managed to the highest standards.

Recently, Labdhi Lifestyle acquired a mixed-use project at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with a development potential of over 200,000 sq ft.