Laila Malpani gives an appealing interior design aesthetic to Isprava’s Colina Vaddo Villa A in Goa

The concept of interior design has reached its apex in the last few years. Giving life to empty spaces, ace interior designer Laila Malpani has taken the aesthetics of design to another level.

Her recent project was in Goa, located in the lush bylanes of Assagaon for luxury giants Isprava. Laila took charge of the Portuguese-style Colina Villa where she weaved magic with contemporary interiors infused with a tropical charm.



Maintaining that good design is a fusion of aesthics Laila Malpani loves to create an interior with a mix of modern and traditional elements. Designed beautifully amidst the lush green surroundings this charming space has a huge living area that meets a double height dining area. The lazy outdoor area and sit-out space is perfect for spending quality time with loved ones.



With an experience of two decades her boutique interior design firm Laila Malpani Design has become a household name in residential design both in cities and second home destinations.



Inspired by New England's coastal chic aesthetic, the prolific designer combined vintage charm with modern-day style for this villa The materials are a combination of dark and light woods with both classic and rustic finishes married with metals and soft furnishings like linen and silk. This Isprava home has custom designed pieces of art and understated but beautiful lights that blend into the design seamlessly. The sit out is designed to be relaxing and carries the chic color theme and elegant finishes outdoors as well. Upstairs the theme of country house, beach chic carry through into the master bedroom which is spacious and designed with wood furniture accented with the homes signature colors. The bathrooms are spacious and eclectic with vintage accents, large counters and stunning finishes.

Floors throughout are a combination of earthy woods and stone.



Staying true to her artistic flair, Laila Malpani, over the years, has redefined interior design in residential spaces.



Apart from Goa, some of the finest interior design projects helmed by Laila Malpani have been in Mumbai, Alibaug, Delhi, London, Kathmandu, Dubai, Rome and New York. Her client roster includes the who’s who of India. As Laila Malpani continues to set a benchmark with her work, the interior designer has a busy year ahead with several other luxury projects in the pipeline.