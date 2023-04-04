Lakshay Chaudhary Talks About His Interest in Comedy, Upcoming Shows and More

Lakshay Chaudhary is a 24-year-old YouTube content creator and comedian in India.

Lakshay Chaudhary

He hails from Noida and has graduated with BSC Physics Hons in Dehradun’s Uttaranchal University. As a content creator, Lakshay started his journey by sharing vines. Before TikTok or Instagram reels, Vines were a big thing. He also made the most out of the YouTube platform and posted videos that helped him rise to popularity.



As a content creator, Lakshay Chaudhary would share relatable and funny content. Usually, that wants people want to see it as a diversion from their busy lives. Lakshay’s humorous content would often go viral on other social media platforms. When asked who has inspired him to follow his dreams, Lakshay answered, “Well, in the Youtube community, I have always considered Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal as my inspiration. I even started my channel watching them.”



Today, Lakshay Chaudhary is a successful content creator and a known comedian. Being funny on his channel boosted his confidence to perform in front of a live audience. When asked what made him interested in comedy, the talented artist shares, “I always wanted to give a try to stand-up comedy as I have been doing Youtube since last 4 years as a Roaster. It was always in my mind ‘To Perform Live' in front of my audience and to see their reaction on my writing.”



In a few days, comedian Lakshay Chaudhary is set to start his tour for stand-up comedy specials in front of a live audience. The stand-up comedy is dated from April 8 to May 27. Fans from Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, Gurugram etc., can book their tickets on Book My Show.



Lakshay is super pumped, nervous and excited about his stand-up acts. He can’t wait to see people’s reactions to his new funny writings. He aims to do more such tours and hopes this one becomes a big hit.