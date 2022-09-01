Late Shri Pralhad’s life’s autobiographical Short film ‘Pralhad’ was premieres on Youtube

The short film ‘ Pralhad ’ which is based on true events taken from Finolex founder Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s autobiography ‘There’s No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’ was released on September 1, 2022, on YouTube. The film is produced by Schbang Motion Pictures produced the film and was backed by Finolex Industries. The short film premiered on the YouTube channel, Humara Movie. Pralhad showcased the life journey of late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria whose role is played by Ritvik Sahore. The other cast members include Chinamay Das, Aabid Shamim and Annapurna Soni. So far, the film has received recognition at 22 global and Indian film festivals, including awards at the London Film and Television Festival, Prague International Film Festival and Moscow International Film Festival.

The film's story is set in the year 1945 when a 14-year-old boy leaves Amritsar with just INR 10 in his pocket after his father passed away. He gets on a train that goes to the city of dreams ‘Mumbai’ to make his dreams turn into reality. The storyline showcased how late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria started his journey with a 10 rupees note and today his company holds a value of 10,000 crore rupees in the market. The story is an inspiration for all budding entrepreneurs as it holds an important message on how to build important and ever-lasting relationships.

Talking about the film, Mr Prakash P. Chhabria, son of Late Shri. Pralhad Chhabria says, “We really hope that we successfully spread the message we have been trying to convey. Our aim is to motivate all the entrepreneurs out there to hold on and keep working towards their dreams. Our founder Late Shri Pralhad P Chhabria is proof that if someone is determined to achieve anything then there is no power that can stop them. Additionally, we will always be grateful to Harshil Karia and the team who helped us showcase the story so beautifully.”

Harshil Karia, the producer of the film and Founder of Schbang, said, “We are constantly looking for powerful stories that need telling, whether for the brands we work with or humanity at large. Schbang Motion Pictures found inspiration in the life of Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, the renowned Founder of Finolex Group. Though his life deserves a feature film, we are happy to share this one incident with the world through our short film - 'Pralhad’. The company he has created is an inspiring story that is worth studying for the upcoming generations of Indian Entrepreneurs.”

Along with being an industrialist, Late Shri Pralhad Chhabria was also one of the most notable philanthropists of his time. He founded the Mukul Madhav Foundation and the Hope Foundation and Research Centre, which are involved in medical help, education, and social welfare for the needy. Along with that, he established Mukul Madhav Vidyalaya in Ratnagiri, as well as the engineering colleges Finolex Academy of Management and Technology in Ratnagiri and the International Institute of Information Technology in Hinjawadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

Incepted by the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, Finolex Industries Limited has been India’s most trusted PVC pipes and fitting manufacturer for over the last 40 years. The company has earned ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, along with the appreciation and loyalty of its customers. With smart investments across their value chain, they have had an influence on the sanitation-plumbing and agriculture industries. From the procurement of high-quality raw materials to the creation of resin, to manufacturing, storage, transportation, sales, marketing, and even further downstream to include customer contact, they do it all. The company is putting in constant efforts to expand its value chain and boost technological prowess to dominate the future and contribute to the Indian economy.

