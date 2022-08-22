Latest News, Photo and Updates of Shezray Husain

Being a successful artist in this era is exceptionally challenging. Nowadays artists are not only expected to perfect their craft, whether it’s modeling, acting, etc., but also stay on top of their social media game at the same time and keep up with the everchanging trends.

Meet Shezray Husain, a multitalented American artist, actress, and social media influencer from Chicago, Illinois, known for her acting in Pakistani TV Serials with A-List names including Imran Abbas, Madiha Imam, and Kubra Khan just to name a few. Shezray Husain began her career in modeling when she was 19 years old by competing in international beauty pageants. Shezray also modeled and walked the ramp for many South-Asian designers throughout her career.

Shezray Husain recently took a leap of faith and traveled to Mumbai, India to further pursue her career within the Indian entertainment industry. After signing as an artist with Times Talent in 2021, Shezray Husain has already modeled for several TV commercials and print ads airing pan-India. Shezray has also worked with the industry’s leading photographers such as Sasha Jairam and Rohan Shrestha. While juggling her modeling and acting career, Shezray Husain has also leveled up her social media game by launching her Youtube channel, where she creates luxury lifestyle content. She has featured international luxury brands such as Dessange Salon and The White Door Spa and is actively working on future brand deals. Shezray also writes content for her luxury brand collaborations and features them on her personal blog website.

Shezray Husain has impeccable fashion and beauty skills and has a following of 73,000 people on her Instagram platform where she posts snippets into her personal life along with beauty and fashion content. Her most recent fashion shoot was with celebrity photographer Shubham Mandhyan, which featured her editorial style photos. Shezray Husain uses her platform to express her creativity, fashion sense, and beauty skills. She also intends to utilize her platform to advocate for things she cares about including women empowerment and support and aid for battered women who are current victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Shezray Husain is undoubtedly an exceptionally creative artist, and it reflects in her career and her life. She plans to continue to act alongside her digital content creation. She is on the path to continuous success within the industry and is one you should keep your eyes peeled for. Stay tuned to her Youtube channel and Instagram to keep up with updates on Shezray’s endeavors as an artist, actress, and social media influencer.

Stay up to date with Shezray:

https://www.shezray.co/

https://www.instagram.com/Shezray

https://www.youtube.com/Shezray

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal