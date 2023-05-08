Lawyer Jagritee Singh from Lucknow Speaks up that she is studying law for poor people and their rights.

Considering today's situation, crime rate has increased more. Many poor people are being oppressed.

Lawyer Jagritee Singh

It takes a lot of exercise for these people to go to court.

They have to fight a lot to get justice. Some people are deprived of justice because they have no money and some have no support. After observing many such problems in the society, Jagritee singh has decided to fight for these poor, helpless, women, workers, farmers and get justice for them after becoming a lawyer.

It is decided to use our education to bring justice to the underprivileged sections of the society.

Inspiring Lawyer Jagritee Singh, Says in today's world some people as made law and order a joke and people think that their is different law for Rich and Poor.

But, I can say on this that it's future India here law is equal for everyone whether the accused is Rich or poor and may he/she must be belonging from any background.

I'm studying law to fight for poor and true people who struggle to get true judgement.

My aim is to become a lawyer in high court and fight for poor people with no fees.

Specially for Rape cases and Financial issues which are taking places now a days.

Inspiring Lawyer Jagritee Singh is soon