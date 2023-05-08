Breaking News
Updated on: 08 May,2023 08:16 PM IST
Lawyer Jagritee Singh from Lucknow Speaks up that she is studying law for poor people and their rights.

Lawyer Jagritee Singh


Inspiring Lawyer Jagritee Singh, Says in today's world some people as made law and order a joke and people think that their is different law for Rich and Poor. 


But, I can say on this that it's future India here law is equal for everyone whether the accused is Rich or poor and may he/she must be belonging from any background.




 


I'm studying law to fight for poor and true people who struggle to get true judgement. 

My aim is to become a lawyer in high court and fight for poor people with no fees. 

Specially for Rape cases and Financial issues which are taking places now a days. 

  • Inspiring Lawyer Jagritee Singh is soon

