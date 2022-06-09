LayerZero commits to bringing blockchain into the mainstream, says CEO Bryan Pellegrino

Blockchain technology has been accepted worldwide as the technology of the future and the future of everything.

Many innovations have been put forth, and more are in the pipeline. But the technology still has a long way to go with many challenges to be overcome. The main challenge is to make the technology commercially viable. Blockchain technology is still catching up with this phenomenon, but it is expected to reach new heights shortly.

LayerZero is one such company aiming to make the technology commercially viable and the blockchain open source. It has become a catalyst for a more interoperable, more decentralized web. It will help integrate different blockchains, applications, and client-side systems by giving them an interface. The start-up is looking to make a paradigm shift in how blockchain technology is examined. The project is based on principles of blockchain 3.0. It has been launched with a mission to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized platform that will allow application developers to have an entirely new experience.

With omnichain architecture, LayerZero aims to create an entirely new platform that will cater to today's market demands and tomorrow's demands. Its blockchain built on Omni Layer Protocol and multi-chain architecture aims to provide security, simplicity, and scalability.

LayerZero provides various building blocks that blockchain projects and applications can use for easy integration with other layers. Furthermore, it aims at taking away the common problems faced by developers by providing infrastructure-level solutions.

Bryan Pellegrino, the CEO of LayerZero, is an experienced entrepreneur and expert in decentralized systems. He has vast experience in solving complex problems in the blockchain space. By understanding and unifying the blockchain industry, Bryan sets the wheels in motion for new heights of blockchain development initiatives. It has been designed to be a catalyst of change and boost innovation in blockchain technology.

However, the issue remains that blockchain is still in its infancy and is yet to become a conventional technology. This has given rise to multiple platforms and systems competing with each other. Creating an interoperable infrastructure is the way forward to make blockchain mainstream. LayerZero aims to bring all the different chains together to provide a scope of growth and expansion in the blockchain market. The interoperable system will be platform-agnostic, easy to integrate, with good governance and high performance.

"DeFi applications have spread out and deployed across multiple chains due to high fees and evolving investors' preferences. This has led to severe fragmentation across the market. For example, you can currently trade on Sushi using Ethereum, Moonbeam, Fantom, xDAI, and Binance Smart Chain, and more chains are coming. While all of these applications are Sushi, none alone is Sushi. LayerZero solves this problem by uniting liquidity across chains and making it possible to transact in, out easily, and across disparate networks, " said Bryan Pellegrino, the CEO of LayerZero Labs.